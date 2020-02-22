Lapwai defeated Genesee 60-49 on Friday, while Prairie overcame Grace 47-42. The wins pit Lapwai against White Pine League rival Prairie for the state title. The game will be held at 10:30 a.m. Pacific today at the Idaho Center.
