MOSCOW — Sophomore midfielder Sidney Schmidt scored an insurance goal with just 15 minutes remaining Sunday as the University of Idaho women's soccer team stretched its winning streak to four with a 2-0 victory against Sacramento State in a Big Sky Conference match at the Kibbie Dome.
"So proud of the team getting two wins this weekend," coach Jeremy Clevenger said. "I thought we were very good today. Sac State is a tough team. They're strong, physical and play a different formation you don't see much, and I thought our players handled it well."
Freshman midfielder Margo Schoesler had a first-half goal for Idaho (4-4-0, 4-2-0 Big Sky), which has outscored the opposition 14-1 in the past four games. Senior midfielder Kaysie Bruce and freshman forward Jadyn Hanks also had assists for the Vandals.
Idaho now has scored at least twice in the past four games, the first time that has happened since Sept. 30-Oct. 9, 2017.
Junior goalkeeper Avrie Fox finished with two saves for the winners. Aaliyah Fesili tallied six saves for the Hornets (1-2-4, 0-2-2).
"They went at us early, and I knew they were going to have energy," Clevenger said. "I thought our back line and goalkeeper did amazing to keep it at bay and keep it in front of us. We're a pretty good defensive team in general, and it's starting to show more and more."
Schoesler took a give-and-go pass from Hanks and rocketed a shot that Fesili couldn't come up with to give Idaho a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute. It was the second consecutive game in which Schoesler scored.
Bruce shuffled a pass to Schmidt, who had the ball at the flag along the right-hand corner. She drove the ball, bending it inside the far corner post for a two-goal advantage. It was Schmidt's first career goal.
The Vandals next play a two-game series starting at 3 p.m. Friday at Eastern Washington.
Sacramento State 0 0—0
Idaho 1 1—2
Idaho — Margo Schoesler (Jadyn Hanks), 27th,
Idaho — Sidney Schmidt (Kasyie Bruce), 77th.
Shots — Sacramento State 9, Idaho 13. Saves — Sacramento State: Aaliyah Fesili 6. Idaho: Avrie Fox 2.
FOOTBALL
Fa'Avae wins Big Sky honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho junior lineback Fa'Avae Fa'Avae was named the Big Sky defensive player of the week, it was announced.
Fa'Avae set a career high with 18 tackles, including 11 solos, as the Vandals beat Southern Utah 33-32 on Saturday at the Kibbie Dome. The total tackles were the second-most by a player in the conference this season, trailing only teammate Tre Walker against UC Davis. He now has recorded back-to-back double-digit games in tackles.
Fa'Avae now is second in the Big Sky with 11.0 tackles per game.
BASEBALL
Arizona State 9, Washington State 0
PHOENIX — Joe Lampe went 2-for-3 with two RBI as the 16tth-ranked Sun Devils scored four runs in the first inning and finished a sweep of the Cougars in a Pac-12 Conference game at Municipal Stadium.
Kai Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI for Arizona State (15-5, 4-2 Pac-12). Sean McLain also had two hits, including a double.
Justin Fall (3-1) allowed just two hits and a walk in 6 2/3 innings to pick up the win. He struck out five.
Junior outfielder Jacob McKeon and senior infielder Jack Smith had one hit each for Washington State (12-8, 1-5), which has lost four in a row and six of its past seven games after starting 11-2.
Junior right-hander Dakota Hawkins (1-3) took the loss, allowing seven hits, one walk and six runs, five earned, in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out two.
The Cougars next will host Stanford in a three-game series starting at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Washington State 000 000 000—0 2 1
Arizona State 400 004 01x—9 11 0
Hawkins, Barnum (6), Newstrom (7), Sierra (7), Kmetko (8) and Meyer, Albrecht (8); Fall, Corrigan (7), Dennie (8) and Ferri, Cheema (8).
W—Fall. L—Hawkins.
WSU hits — Jacob McKeon, Jack Smith.
Arizona State hits — Sean McLan 2 (2B), Kai Murphy 2 (2B), Joe Lampe 2, Ethan Long (2B), Drew Swift, Hunter Jump, Sam Ferri, Seth Nager.
VOLLEYBALL
WSU falls in three at Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Freshman setter Argentina Ung had 10 kills in her first career start, but the Cougars fell 25-18, 27-25, 25-22 to the 12th-ranked Utes in a Pac-12 match at the Huntsman Center.
Sophomore setter Hannah Pukis added 29 assists for Washington State (10-3, 10-3 Pac-12), which dropped out of first place with the defeat. Senior outside hitter Penny Tusa had 10 digs for the Cougars, who are two full matches now out of first place.
Dani Drews paced Utah (13-4, 13-4) with 16 kills, and Kenzie Koerber had 15 kills and nine digs. Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres chipped in 40 assists, and Megan Yett and Vanessa Ramirez each had nine digs.
The first set was tight, as the teams were tied at 10. But the Utes steadily pulled away, taking a 22-15 lead before closing it out.
WSU held a 7-4 advantage before Utah fought back to take a 14-11 edge. The Cougars rallied with 5-1 suge and took an 18-17 lead. The teams would trade the lead before the Utes used a 4-1 run to take a 2-0 advantage in the match.
Utah scored seven of the first eight points of the third and looked like it would cruise. However, Washington State battled back and trailed just 11-10 before another Ute run made it a six-point, 16-10 lead. The Cougars closed to within 19-17 but tired out.
WSU closes out the regular season with a two-match series starting at 6 p.m. Thursday against Arizona.
WOMEN'S GOLF
WSU 14th at Arizona State
PHOENIX — Senior Marie Lund-Hansen led the Cougars to a 14th-place team finish at the ASU Ping Invitational at Papago Golf Club.
Washington State finished with a 908, well behind meet winner Arizona State's 862.
Lund-Hansen had a final-round 1-under-par 71, the best score shot by a Cougar all weekend, to finish at 7-over 223 for the three-round event.
WSU next will play at the Silverado Showdown at the Silverado Golf Club in Napa, Calif., beginning April 5.