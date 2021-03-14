MOSCOW — For the second time in three days, the women's soccer teams from Montana and Idaho played a hard-fought match.
Also for the second time in three days, just one goal decided the outcome. And in keeping with the same theme, it was the Grizzlies who found the opening.
Rita Long's free kick with seconds remaining in the first overtime helped Montana earn a 1-0 victory in a Big Sky Conference match at the Kibbie Dome.
"I thought we were the better team," Idaho coach Jeremy Clevenger said. "We gave everything we had out there. We had the more dangerous chances. That was gut-wrenching to lose on a call that shouldn't have been. I can't be more happy for our players and how they fought today. They deserve a lot of credit."
The Vandals (0-4, 0-2 Big Sky) were able to have the run of the action throughout most of the contest. They had three shots on goal in the first 12 minutes of play, but then the Grizzlies (3-0, 2-0) controlled the field, finishing the half with five of the final six shots.
But Idaho had the better of the play in the second half. Senior midfielder Kaysie Bruce and senior forward Myah Merino each had shots blocked in the first 10 minutes, and Merino had two more strikes in the 58th minute that went awry. Senior midfielder Taylor Brust also had two free-kick opportunities late in regular that Montana goalkeeper Claire Howard saved, and the two teams were forced into an extra period.
Neither team could get a shot off until just before the 100th minute, when Idaho committed a foul. Long stepped up for the free kick, and slipped it past Vandal goalkeeper Avrie Fox for the winner.
Merino tallied six shots and Bruce had three for Idaho, which held a 13-6 advantage in that department, with a 5-2 edge in shots on goal.
Fox stopped one shot in regulation, and Howard made five saves.
"It was unfortunate to not get the result we deserved," Clevenger said.
The Vandals next play a two-game series starting at 1 p.m. Friday at Portland State.
Montana 0 0 1—1
Idaho 0 0 0—0
Montana — Rita Long, 100th.
Shots: Montana 6, Idaho 15. Saves: Montana — Claire Howard 5. Idaho — Avrie Long 1.