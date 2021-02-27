A full calendar year — plus another 97 days — has slogged by since Idaho’s football team last stepped onto a turf with an opponent on the other end.
For much of that stretch, the Vandals bubbled themselves off from the coronavirus as best they could. They sacrificed their social lives and spent the time with only each other, making use of fall practices while watching with envy as the Football Bowl Subdivision conducted a season.
“We’ve been waiting for a year now. Those jitters are building up,” star junior linebacker Tre Walker said, adding: “The chemistry on the team is just at a different level than it’s ever been.”
At long last, Idaho returns to the field of play. The Vandals meet No. 12 Eastern Washington at 3 p.m. today in the Kibbie Dome for a rivalry contest that kicks off a truncated, six-game Big Sky-only spring schedule.
Approximately 20 percent of the venue’s 16,000-seat capacity will be filled, UI confirmed.
Five conference programs opted out of the season — including the two Montana schools and reigning conference champion Sacramento State — but a league title still will be awarded, and a condensed Football Championship Subdivision playoff still will run.
For reaching this juncture with just minor hiccups, eighth-year UI coach Paul Petrino is proud.
“I’m super happy for our players. They’ve put so much into it,” he said. “I’m excited to go watch them play. I think they’re going to go out there and play their hearts out. They understand what they missed in the fall, and they’ll go out and take full advantage of it.”
UI, which went 5-7 in 2019, has some expectations in Year 3 of its return to the Big Sky. The Vandals are receiving votes in the latest STATS FCS media poll.
On paper, Idaho’s strengths lie with its stacked defensive box — one of the best in the nation — a deep corps of running backs, and a pass-catching outfit stocked with speed.
“Their front seven is what they rely on. They’ve got some of the best players in the conference at their positions,” said EWU coach Aaron Best on his weekly radio show, probably referring to the linebacking trio of Walker, Christian Elliss and Charles Akanno.
“We need to run the ball effectively enough to set some things up.”
Best tested positive for COVID-19 this week and will miss the game, but no other Eagle players or personnel will be absent.
UI’s secondary and offensive line feature a combined six new starters, and the expectations are high under center for UConn grad transfer Mike Beaudry, a savvy, big-armed, pro-style quarterback.
“We’ll go out there and play our tails off, and execute pretty well (offensively),” Petrino said. “It’s just gonna be a matter of quarterback and offensive line. That’s usually what it comes down to.
“It helped having all those practices in the fall and spring. I definitely think (Beaudry) is in a good position, ready to go play.”
Idaho will learn a lot about itself in its opener against an explosive EWU team that’ll surely be carrying a chip on its shoulder after sustaining a 35-27 upset loss to the Vandals this past season.
“The biggest thing is we kept the ball and (EWU quarterback Eric Barriere) stood on the sideline,” Petrino said of the previous meeting.
UI’s running game dominated Eastern’s defensive front, and the Vandals pressured Barriere into a sluggish first half, during which EWU struggled to pass the 50-yard line and fell into a 28-0 hole.
“That was an embarrassing loss because we knew we could’ve played a lot better than what we showed,” Barriere said on an EWU radio show. “That’s been on our minds a lot.”
Barriere is the league’s preseason offensive MVP and a Walter Payton Award candidate. He guided the Eagles’ offense last season to the No. 1 spot nationally in yards per game (524.8), but Eastern stumbled to a 7-5 finish, missing the playoffs.
“It all starts and ends with their quarterback,” Petrino said of Eastern’s elusive, field-stretching senior who passed for 3,712 yards and 31 touchdowns against just four picks last season.
“He’s got to be one of the best players in the country, for sure. He’s just dangerous.”
EWU returns starting receivers Andrew Boston, Talolo Limu-Jones and Johnny Edwards. The trio combined for 1,860 yards and 16 scores in 2019. Experienced running back Tamarick Pierce (1,014 yards, 18 TDs in his career) will lead a two-headed attack.
It bodes well for UI that just one of EWU’s starting offensive linemen from 2019 is back.
The Eagles will trot out a new-look defense, which is highlighted by three Division I transfers in defensive end Jusstis Warren (Washington), safety Ely Doyle (Arizona State) and linebacker Ty Graham, a team captain who fled Idaho after the 2018 season.
“This one’s gonna be a competitive one, a physical one,” Graham said.
The Vandals and Eagles square off again to cap their regular seasons April 10 in Cheney, Wash. The foes — separated by only 77 miles — have built upon the bitterness of the rivalry since UI rejoined the league in 2018. Their two meetings this season are expected to have playoff implications.
“I know it’s physical, it’s fun, it’s fast-paced, hard-hitting,” said Beaudry of his expectations. “It’s everything you want in a rivalry, so I’m excited for it, I really am. Our team is ready. Obviously we want to win every game, but this game more than a lot of other ones.”
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.