Idaho’s women fall to San Francisco in Reno tournament

RENO, Nev. — Jessica McDowell-White hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 10-2 run to end the third quarter Friday as San Francisco took down the Idaho women’s basketball team 77-70 in the Nugget Classic at the Lawlor Events Center.
Ioanna Krimili paced the Dons (4-1) with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Jasmine Gayles added 14 points and McDowell-White finished with 11.
Four Idaho (1-3) players hit double figures. Senior guards Louise Forsyth and Allison Kirby each had double doubles, with Kirby scoring 14 points and adding 15 rebounds, and Forsyth finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore guard Paris Atchley had 11 points and and junior guard Beyonce Bea, the Big Sky Conference preseason MVP, contributed 10 points.
The Vandals took a 38-34 lead into the locker room on the strength of a 10-for-15 (66.7 percent) showing from the floor in the second quarter. But San Francisco held Idaho to just 13-for-36 (36.1 percent) from the field in the second half.
The Vandals were up by four at 40-36 at the 7:32 mark of the third before Krimili scored six consecutive points to give the Dons a two-point lead with 6:12 left. The lead never was any larger than two before San Francisco went on its game-deciding spurt. A layup by Kennedy Dickie finished the run, giving the Dons a 59-51 edge. They held a 59-53 lead going to the fourth.
San Francisco quickly push the lead to 10 in the early stages of the final period, and the closest Idaho would get was on a Bea layup with 1:02 remaining that pulled the Vandals to 71-68.
Idaho next plays at 2 p.m. today here against Nevada.
IDAHO (1-3)
Kirby 4-12 5-5 14, Forsyth 6-18 1-2 14, Bea 5-13 0-0 10, Gandy 4-13 0-0 9, Johnson 3-5 0-0 9, Atchley 4-5 3-4 11, Allred 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 27-70 9-11 70.
SAN FRANCISCO (4-1)
Krimili 9-18 3-5 22, McDowell-White 4-9 0-0 11, Rathbun 1-3 5-7 7, Langer 1-4 0-0 3, Kostic 1-5 0-0 2, Gayles 6-13 1-2 14, Langarita 3-5 2-3 8, Vaalavirta 2-4 0-0 6, Dickie 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 29-68 11-17 77.
Idaho 10 28 15 17—70
San Francisco 13 21 25 18—77
3-point goals — Idaho 7-23 (Johnson 3-5, Kirby 1-4, Forsyth 1-4, Gandy 1-4, Allred 1-4, Bea 0-1, Atchley 0-1), San Francisco 8-26 (McDowell-White 3-6, Vaalavirta 2-4, Langer 1-3, Krimili 1-5, Gayles 1-5, Langarita 0-1, Dickie 0-2). Fouled out — Johnson. Rebounds — Idaho 44 (Kirby 15), San Francisco 43 (Krimili, Kostic 11). Assists — Idaho 7 (Kirby 4), San Francisco 10 (Gayles 4). Total fouls — Idaho 17, San Francisco 16). A — 150.