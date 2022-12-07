MOSCOW — It hasn’t happened often in the past five seasons, but the Idaho men’s basketball team might be taking another step forward in its progress toward returning to relevancy.

Five Vandal players scored in double figures, and Idaho used a 10-0 run midway through the second half to take the lead for good in a 76-66 nonconference victory against North Dakota at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena for its third consecutive win.

