Idaho’s men see 3-game win streak end at Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Riding a three-game winning streak, the longest such run in the past four seasons, the Idaho men’s basketball team had every reason to be confident heading into Thursday’s game at Sacramento State.
And why not? The Vandals had just beaten one of the best teams in the conference 12 days ago in Weber State, longtime rival Montana a week ago, then bounced regional rival and an NCAA tournament participant the past two seasons, Eastern Washington, on Saturday.
But the Hornets clearly had other plans.
Sacramento State shot almost 57 percent from the field, including an impressive 62 percent in the second half, and cruised to an 83-51 victory against the Vandals at The Nest.
“We simply did not answer the bell tonight from a defensive standpoint,” coach Zac Claus said. “We let them move and go wherever they wanted to. You add in some timely three-point shooting by their offense where they hit a couple to propel them. With them scoring, it allowed to slow us down and enabled us to have to take our time and we simply couldn’t get in a rhythm.”
Bryce Fowler led four Hornets (8-17, 4-13) in double figures with 21 points. Cameron Wilborn chipped in 15 points. William Fitzpatrick finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Zach Chappell had 12 points and seven assists. Jonathan Komagum tallied eight points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Senior guard Mikey Dixon paced Idaho (8-19, 5-12) with 13 points.
The Vandals never led in the game, but had it tied three times, the last coming with 12:12 left in the first half on senior guard Jemeil King’s jumper to knot it at 14.
On the ensuing trip down the floor, Fowler’s basket inside gave Sacramento State the lead for good.
Idaho pulled to within 23-22 with 5:56 to go before halftime on freshman forward Tanner Christensen’s layup. However, the Hornets scored the next six points to bump it to a seven-point advantage, and it was 34-25 at intermission.
Sacramento State scored the first 13 points of the second half and the Vandals couldn’t find their footing. In fact, the Hornets made five of their first seven shots in the opening 3:21 of the half and never looked back.
Sacramento State finished the final 20 minutes 18-for-29 (62.1 percent) from the field and was 33-for-58 (56.9 percent) overall. The Hornets were 9-for-19 (47.4 percent) from beyond the arc, including 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) in the second half.
Conversely, Idaho was 17-for-52 (32.7 percent) shooting, including 6-of-17 (35.3 percent) from 3-point range.
The Vandals next play at 5 p.m. Saturday at Northern Colorado.
IDAHO (8-19, 5-12)
Christensen 4-8 0-2 8, Anderson 1-3 1-2 4, Dixon 3-12 6-6 13, Salih 2-6 0-0 6, Smith 1-6 0-0 3, Kilgore 0-2 2-2 2, King 2-5 2-2 6, Pepple 1-4 0-0 2, Bertain 1-2 0-0 2, Hanshaw 0-1 0-0 0, McHugh 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 17-52 11-14 51.
SACRAMENTO ST. (8-17, 4-13)
Komagum 3-3 2-2 8, Chappell 5-13 1-1 12, FitzPatrick 5-9 0-0 15, Wilbon 7-10 0-0 15, Fowler 9-15 5-7 23, Barros 1-2 0-0 3, Clarkin 1-3 0-0 2, McCullough 1-1 0-0 3, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Seng 0-0 0-0 0, Greene 0-1 0-0 0, Hardee 0-0 0-0 0, Holley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-58 8-10 83.
Halftime: Sacramento St. 34-25. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 6-17 (Salih 2-4, Anderson 1-2, McHugh 1-2, Dixon 1-3, Smith 1-3, Bertain 0-1, Kilgore 0-1, King 0-1), Sacramento St. 9-19 (FitzPatrick 5-7, McCullough 1-1, Wilbon 1-1, Barros 1-2, Chappell 1-6, Fowler 0-1, Greene 0-1). Rebounds: Idaho 23 (Christensen 10), Sacramento St. 35 (Komagum 11). Assists: Idaho 13 (Christensen, Anderson, Salih 3), Sacramento St. 17 (Chappell 7). Total Fouls: Idaho 17, Sacramento St. 16. A: 565 (1,012).