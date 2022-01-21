MOSCOW — On a night when the Idaho Vandals’ defense continued to languish, their offense took a step back or two.
The result was an 87-70 loss to Northern Colorado that kept Idaho winless in Big Sky Conference men’s basketball play Thursday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
The Vandals allowed the Bears to shoot 57.1 percent (36-for-63) from the field and watched their transition defense break down midway through the second half as they fell to 0-7 in league play and 3-14 overall with their sixth consecutive loss.
Freshman forward Tanner Christensen hit a putback that cut an Idaho deficit to 60-54 with 12:25 left, but a crisp fast-break bucket by Kur Jongkuch fueled a 13-0 flurry by UNC. The Bears eventually would take a 23-point lead.
“That last punch they threw at us was a strong one,” UI freshman forward Ethan Kilgore said, “and I think it kind of staggered us back.”
The Vandals this season have relied on long-range shooting to stay in contention, but this time they went 3-for-16 (18.8 percent) from beyond the arc, adding wind to Northern Colorado’s intermittent runs.
Senior guard Mikey Dixon continued his recent strong play for the Vandals, scoring 22 points, while Christensen added 10 points and as many rebounds despite foul trouble. But the Vandals notched only six assists to UNC’s 14 and wer outscored 17-3 in transition.
Bodie Hume went off for 25 points and eight rebounds for the Bears, who are one of the top-tier Big Sky teams at 9-8 overall and 4-1 in conference play. Daylen Kountz contributed 16 points, and Dalton Knecht came off the bench for 15, including eight during the 13-0 surge.
“That’s a really good offensive team that has firepower all over the place,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said.
“It makes it hard because of how well they shoot it. You stay so fixated on the guy that you are guarding — you don’t want to give up the open 3. So it makes you a little bit more hesitant to be in the gap and be in the right position to help your teammate. Which ultimately makes the guy on the ball feel like he’s on an island a little bit.”
Heading into the game, these were the top two 3-point shooting teams in the conference, but they focused on inside play at the start, resulting in five dunks in the first eight minutes, including two by Idaho junior forward Philip Pepple Jr. The Bears used an 11-0 run to charge to a 30-18 lead with eight minutes left before halftime.
The Vandals now go back to the drawing board and prepare for a home game at 2 p.m. Saturday against Sacramento State.
“It’s OK to be disappointed before you put your head on the pillow tonight,” Claus said. “But you’d better wake up with a renewed spirit and get yourself ready to go.”
N. COLORADO (9-8, 4-1)
Jongkuch 4-6 0-0 8, Hume 10-16 3-4 25, Johnson 3-8 1-2 8, Kountz 8-15 0-0 16, Kuxhausen 4-6 0-0 11, Knecht 6-8 1-1 15, Bloch 0-0 0-0 0, Kennedy 1-1 0-0 3, Melvin 0-2 1-2 1, Smoots 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-63 6-9 87.
IDAHO (3-14, 0-7)
Christensen 5-8 0-0 10, Anderson 2-10 2-4 6, Dixon 8-16 4-4 22, Salih 2-6 2-3 6, Smith 3-8 0-0 6, Pepple 3-4 0-0 6, Kilgore 1-3 0-1 2, King 3-6 3-4 9, Bertain 1-1 0-0 3, Quinnett 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 11-16 70.
Halftime: N. Colorado, 46-39. 3-Point Goals: N. Colorado 9-19 (Kuxhausen 3-5, Knecht 2-2, Hume 2-4, Kennedy 1-1, Johnson 1-5, Kountz 0-1, Smoots 0-1), Idaho 3-16 (Dixon 2-5, Bertain 1-1, Kilgore 0-1, King 0-1, Quinnett 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Smith 0-2, Salih 0-3). Rebounds: N. Colorado 30 (Hume 8), Idaho 28 (Christensen 10). Assists: N. Colorado 14 (Johnson 8), Idaho 6 (Anderson, King 2). Total Fouls: N. Colorado 19, Idaho 13. A: 1,069 (4,200).