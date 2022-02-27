GREELEY, Colo. — More often than not, if a team scores 90 or more points in a college basketball game, the odds say that team likely will win.
That’s not the case if you are the Idaho men.
The Vandals, for the fourth time this season, scored more than 90 points in a contest. But for the second time, the opponent finished with more points. On Saturday, it was Northern Colorado. The Bears shot 55.7 percent from the field and held on for a 98-94 Big Sky Conference victory at Bank of Colorado Arena.
Northern Colorado (17-13, 12-6) had an astonishing six players in double figures, led by Matt Johnson’s 24 points. Daylen Kountz chipped in 20 points. Dru Kuxhaused had 15 points. Bodie Hume finished with 11 points. Kur Jongkuch and Dalton Knecht had 10 points and five rebounds apiece.
Senior guard Trevante Anderson had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists to pace Idaho (8-20, 5-13). Junior guard Rashad Smith tallied 22 points. Freshman forward Tanner Christensen had 16 points. Senior guard Mikey Dixon contributed 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.
The Bears raced out to a 13-point halftime lead on the stretch of 21-for-33 (63.6 percent) shooting from the field, including 9-of-15 (60 percent) from 3-point range.
It wasn’t as if the Vandals were awful, either. Idaho was 17-for-32 (53.1 percent) from the field and 4-of-10 (40 percent) from outside in trailing 53-40.
The Vandals started to slowly chip away at the lead, getting it under double digits at 60-51 with 15:18 left on a Smith 3. Northern Colorado knocked it back out to 15 at the 10:33 mark on Jongkuch’s dunk. The Idaho deficit hovered between 10 and 15 points for the better part of the next eight minutes and it was 94-82 with 54 seconds left.
The Vandals rallied, getting a pair of 3s each from Anderson and Smith, but they ran out of time.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Portland State.
IDAHO (8-20, 5-13)
Christensen 7-10 2-4 16, Anderson 11-17 6-8 32, Dixon 5-15 3-3 14, Salih 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 8-11 0-0 22, King 2-3 0-0 5, Pepple 1-2 0-0 2, Quinnett 0-3 0-0 0, Kilgore 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 35-63 11-15 94.
N. COLORADO (17-13, 12-6)
Jongkuch 4-5 2-4 10, Hume 5-11 0-0 11, Johnson 8-13 5-6 24, Kountz 6-14 7-8 20, Kuxhausen 5-8 0-0 15, Knecht 4-6 1-1 10, Melvin 0-1 2-2 2, Bloch 0-1 1-2 1, Kennedy 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 34-61 18-23 98.
Halftime: N. Colorado, 53-40. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 13-27 (Smith 6-8, Anderson 4-6, Kilgore 1-1, King 1-2, Dixon 1-6, Salih 0-1, Quinnett 0-3), N. Colorado 12-27 (Kuxhausen 5-8, Johnson 3-7, Kennedy 1-1, Knecht 1-2, Kountz 1-3, Hume 1-6). Rebounds: Idaho 27 (Anderson 9), N. Colorado 28 (Jongkuch, Hume, Knecht 5). Assists: Idaho 13 (Anderson 6), N. Colorado 10 (Johnson 3). Total Fouls: Idaho 19, N. Colorado 11. A: 1,421 (2,734).