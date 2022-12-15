Idaho junior forward Isaac Jones prepares to dunk a ball as Cal Poly's Alimamy Koroma looks on during a Nov. 23 California Thanksgiving Jam game in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Jones currently is sixth in the nation in field-goal percentage.
Idaho junior forward Isaac Jones was one of just two players in the early season to average 19 points, seven rebounds and make 70% of his field-goal attempts.
The Idaho men’s basketball team is off to its best start since the 2019-20 season. During the offseason, Vandals coach Zac Claus continuously talked about this year’s team being the most talented group he’s coached, and they’ve been putting it on display.
Idaho notched an 84-47 win Dec. 2 against Northern Illinois. The 37-point win was the Vandals’ largest margin of victory against a Division I opponent since 2008 and was the fewest points allowed against a DI team since 2016.
The game also was the second of a three-game win streak, the second time the Vandals have achieved that in Claus’ three-plus-year tenure.
One of the biggest catalysts behind Idaho’s early success has been the efficiency of junior college transfer Isaac Jones.
Jones is one of just two players who average at least 18 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting the ball at a 70 percent clip. The only other player who matches Jones’ numbers is Arizona junior 7-foot center and Gonzaga transfer Oumar Ballo. Ballo averages 18.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per outing, and is shooting almost 75 percent from the field.
While these numbers seem staggering, Jones always has been an efficient shooter, dating to his three seasons at Wenatchee Valley College.
A year ago with the Knights, he led the Northwest Athletic Conference in scoring at 25.3 points per game, rebounding (13.2) and field-goal percentage (69.5) in being named the NWAC player of the year as well as East Region most valuable player and defensive player of the year.
His best game was a whopper of a performance, a 61-point, 15-rebound effort against Walla Walla Community College.
Jones might be the best-kept secret in all of Division I men’s basketball. But he doesn’t rest on his laurels.
“I’m sure no one was expecting me to do what I’m doing so far,” Jones said. “But I’ve been working every day. I’m in the gym focusing a lot on my touch and my angles to make sure that I’m hard to stop.”
Jones’ best performance to date came in an 84-81 win Nov. 25 against Pacific in the California Thanksgiving Jam in Stockton, Calif. The 6-foot-9 junior forward finished with 31 points on 11-of-14 (78.5 percent) shooting in 38 minutes, adding seven rebounds.
Two days before, Jones added 19 points on 8-of-12 from the field in an 82-71 loss to Cal Poly in the same tournament. The back-to-back performances earned him Big Sky player of the week.
While Jones has been collecting accolades and Idaho is off to one of its best starts under Claus, it’s still not enough.
“We’ve had a slow start because we’re starting to feel each other out,” said Jones, who is second on the team in scoring behind senior guard Divant’e Moffitt. “We all feel like this is the best team that we’ve played on talent wise and we have to figure out a way to turn these performances into wins.”
Jones is correct. While the start certainly has been one of the best in the past five seasons, the Vandals are just 4-6.
On the bright side, the worst loss of the same was the game against the Mustangs.
The new-look Vandals hope to have their identity figured out by the time the Big Sky Conference season begins Dec. 29 at Montana State.
Jones has another guy by his side to take the pressure off in Moffitt, whose 18.3 points per game also leads the conference. The fifth-year transfer guard from Division II Seattle Pacific has been a great complimentary piece to Jones.
“He’s really good,” Jones said. “He’s the hardest person to guard one-on-one and you pair that with how unselfish he is, and you have a really good basketball player. He creates opportunities for me and my teammates.”