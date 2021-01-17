GREELEY, Colo. — After another slow start, the Idaho women’s basketball team got its act together Saturday.
The Vandals relied on pinpoint shooting inside the 3-point line in the second half, and dominated down low as Idaho took charge during the final 20 minutes to post a 74-57 Big Sky Conference victory against Northern Colorado at Bank of Colorado Arena.
“We talked at halftime and I told them, ‘We are standing around and dribbling and everyone’s watching,’” Vandals coach Jon Newlee said. “‘We need to be cutting, we need to move the basketball with the pass, and we have to be more active.’ I thought we did a better job of just moving the basketball with the pass and ran a couple of sets they haven’t seen. Our team just executed great in the second half.”
Junior guard Gina Marxen led four Vandal players in double figures with 21 points and four assists. Sophomore post Beyonce Bea added 19 points and five rebounds. Senior guard Gabi Harrington tallied 17 points and junior post Hailey Christopher came off the bench to provide 10 points. Senior guard Allison Kirby did not score but finished with a game-high 11 rebounds. Also, senior post Natalie Klinker returned from an injury and tallied two points and three rebounds in eight minutes of play.
“Alli was a beast on the boards,” Newlee said. “It was great having Nat for just a quarter and I think she gave everyone an emotional lift being here. She’s such a leader for us and has high energy and that’s what we got out of her today as she continues to try and come back. I’m proud of her for making the effort and for everybody really feeding off that and bouncing back from Thursday.”
The Bears (4-9, 3-5) were led by Brooklyn Evans’ 10 points in a reserve role.
Idaho (7-5, 6-2 Big Sky) shot an impressive 28-for-55 (50.9 percent) from the field for the game, but it was better in the final three quarters. The Vandals were 24-for-40 (60 percent) shooting during the final 30 minutes, and breaking it down further, UI hit 17 of 26 (65.7 percent) of its shots in the third and fourth quarters. If you take out what the Vandals shot from distance, they finished 23-for-33 (69.7 percent) from the field.
Idaho also was 13-for-14 (92.9 percent) from the free-throw line, held a 30-16 advantage on the glass and had a 38-18 edge in points in the paint.
Meanwhile, Northern Colorado picked an inopportune time to go cold from the field. The Bears were just 8-for-22 (36.4 percent) from the field in the second half.
The Vandals only held a one-point lead on three different occasions in the first 20 minutes, but managed to pull to a 29-29 tie at halftime. Idaho scored 14 of the first 18 points in the third quarter, with Harrington and Marxen each scoring five points during the outburst, as it took a 43-33 lead with 5:32 left. The Vandals went to the fourth quarter up 54-43.
Idaho then gradually started to pull away down the stretch to close it out.
The Vandals next play a pair of games at Weber State. The series starts at 5 p.m. Thursday.
IDAHO (7-5, 6-2)
Marxen 8-14 3-3 21, Bea 7-14 5-5 19, Harrington 6-11 2-2 17, Klinker 1-1 0-0 2, Kirby 0-2 0-0 0, Christopher 4-7 2-2 10, Atchley 2-5 0-0 4, Gandy 0-0 1-2 1, King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 13-14 74.
NORTHERN COLORADO (4-9, 3-5)
Simental 4-6 0-0 9, Gayles 3-8 0-0 8, Galloway 3-6 0-0 8, Isenbart 1-5 0-0 3, Davis 1-5 1-6 3, Evans 4-7 2-4 10, Chapman 2-3 2-2 8, Wikstrom 2-2 2-2 8, Finau 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 7-14 57.
Idaho 12 17 25 20—74
Northern Colorado 15 14 14 14—57
3-point goals — Idaho 5-22 (Harrington 3-7, Marxen 2-7, Kirby 0-1, Atchley 0-1, King 0-1, Bea 0-2, Christopher 0-3), Northern Colorado 10-15 (Chapman 2-2, Wikstrom 2-2, Gayles 2-3, Galloway 2-4, Simental 1-1, Isenbart 1-2, Finau 0-1). Rebounds — Idaho 30 (Kirby 11), Northern Colorado 18 (Davis 8). Assists — Idaho 14 (Marxen 4), Northern Colorado 8 (Galloway 4). Total fouls — Idaho 12, Northern Colorado 19. A—50.