Hatten

Idaho receiver Hayden Hatten was chosen to his fifth All-American team Tuesday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

MOSCOW — Idaho sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten was one of three players named to the Stats Perform FCS All-American or freshman teams, it was announced.

Hatten led the Football Championship Subdivision and broke the program record for touchdowns in a season with 16, also finishing with 1,209 yards receiving despite missing a game.

