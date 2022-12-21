MOSCOW — Idaho sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten was one of three players named to the Stats Perform FCS All-American or freshman teams, it was announced.
Hatten led the Football Championship Subdivision and broke the program record for touchdowns in a season with 16, also finishing with 1,209 yards receiving despite missing a game.
He had seven games with 100 or more receiving yards, and tied a school record with four touchdown catches in a 48-16 victory Nov. 5 against Eastern Washington. Hatten had a season-high in receiving yards against Southeastern Louisiana with nine catches for 209 yards.
It’s the fifth All-American honor for Hatten this year. He also was honored by Hero Sports, the Associated Press, FCS Podcast Bluebloods and the FCS Athletic Directors Association.
Quarterback Gevani McCoy and tackle Ayden Knapik were named to the all-freshman team.
McCoy, the Jerry Rice Award winner as the country’s top freshman in the FCS, went 203-for-297 passing this season for 2,721 yards and 27 touchdowns despite missing a game. His 68.4% completion percentage is the best for a single season in school history.
Kanpik, a 6-foot-7, 270-pound walk-on from Kennewick, Wash., made his first start at right tackle Sept. 17 against Drake and never gave it up. He helped the Vandals find consistency on the line as Idaho averaged 433.3 yards of total offense per game, fourth in the Big Sky. The Vandals ran for 171.4 yards per game, good enough for sixth in the conference.