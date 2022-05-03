No Vandals heard their names called during the NFL draft, but a pair of Idaho football players quickly received calls after the draft ended Saturday evening.
Former Idaho linebacker Tre Walker and Noah Elliss signed free-agent deals with the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, and safety Tyrese Dedmon received a minicamp invite from the Seahawks.
All three confirmed the news via social media.
“Excited to be a Commander,” Walker said on Twitter.
Walker, a three-time All-American at linebacker, posed in a park for photos with family members, all donning Commanders hats in celebration of the news over the weekend.
Walker knew early on he was ready for a shot at the professional ranks.
“I’m definitely interested in the NFL, so as far as that, that’s what’s next for me,” Walker said in November during his junior season. “Just enter the draft and take that whole process.”
Elliss, a star defensive tackle, reportedly signed a hefty contract with the Eagles that includes $240,000 in guaranteed money, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
The Eagles selected monster defensive tackle Jordan Davis of Georgia with the 13th pick before turning to the former Vandal in free agency.
Elliss has some NFL blood running through his veins.
In Philadelphia, he’ll reconnect with his brother, Christian Elliss, who is a linebacker with the Eagles.
His father, Luther Elliss, was a two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman with the Lions and his college position coach and his brother Kaden Elliss was drafted by the Saints at linebacker in 2019.
Walker and Noah Elliss each left Idaho with eligibility remaining.
Dedmon was a mainstay in the Idaho secondary for five seasons.
UI defense struggled in passing defense during the 2021 season, ranking 11th in the Big Sky in yards allowed and last in interceptions, but Dedmon showed off his athleticism during UI’s pro day and apparently caught the eye of nearby Seattle.
Dedmon’s broad jump of 10 feet, 10 inches would’ve placed him second at the NFL combine and his 39-inch vertical jump would have tied for third at his position.
Dedmon will vie for a roster spot during the Seahawks’ mini camp June 14-16.
