Idaho? Playoffs? Are you kidding me?

Idaho coach Jason Eck, left center, leads his team in singing the school’s fight song after a Nov. 11 Big Sky Conference game against UC Davis. The Vandals play at noon Pacific today at Idaho State. With a win, Idaho could clinch its first FCS postseason berth since 1995.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

With one game remaining in the Football Championship Subdivision regular season, you would think the playoff picture would be clearer. But alas, it’s about as clear as mud.

That goes double for the Idaho football team which plays at Idaho State at noon Pacific today for its postseason life.

