FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho had two repeat performers along with two first-team selections as the Big Sky announced its all-conference teams Sunday.
Sophomore Beyonce Bea was named to the first team for the second time, while senior Gabi Harrington also was selected by the conference's coaches to the top team.
Bea, who was named to the third team in 2019-20, was third in the Big Sky at 16.5 points per game, also averaging 7.8 rebounds, another top-five mark in the conference.
Harrington led the Vandals in scoring (16.9 points, but she did not qualify to be among Big Sky leaders because she hasn't played in 75 perent of the team's games) and was third on the team in rebounding (6.8).
Junior Gina Marxen was a second-team pick this season after making the first team a year ago. The guard averaged 12.5 points, a team-best 4.7 assists and led the Big Sky with a 3.2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Junior Hailey Christopher earned the Top Reserve award. The post averages 6.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 blocks per game.
The Vandals, who are the No. 2 seed in this week's conference tournament, have a first-round bye and take on the winner of the Northern Arizona-Weber State game at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.