Idaho picks red-hot Franks to coach cornerbacks

MOSCOW — The Vandals went to familiar territory to find their next cornerbacks coach.
They didn’t have to leave the Palouse.
UI football coach Jason Eck picked former Vandal player and Washington State assistant Stanley Franks Jr. to coach the position group, it was announced Friday.
Franks, a record-breaking defensive back in the mid 2000s, is one of two former Vandal stars picked to fill out Eck’s staff.
Although it hasn’t been officially announced, former star quarterback Matt Linehan was hired to coach receivers.
Linehan piloted Idaho to a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl victory against Colorado State in 2016 and is UI’s No. 2 all-time leading passer with 10,752 yards.
The Linehan announcement is expected in the coming days.
Franks owns a plethora of Vandal records of his own.
He holds the Idaho single-season interception record after grabbing nine during the 2006 season — a mark that led the NCAA that year. He also earned All-Western Athletic Conference first-team honors and Sports Illustrated honorable mention All-America honors.
Franks had a 98-yard interception return touchdown against Utah State in 2006, the fourth-longest in Vandal history. He also holds the single-season school record for interception return yards with 220.
“I am blessed and appreciative for the opportunity to return to my alma mater and give back to the place where it all started for me,” Franks said in a news release. “I am turned up to the max for the vision that coach Eck has for Vandal football and to be a part of his staff. Nothing better than Vandals developing Vandals.”
Franks comes to Idaho from Washington State, where he spent the past two seasons as a defensive quality control coach. In that position, he worked on film breakdown and scouting. He also recruited Oklahoma and his home state of California.
Before his time at WSU, he was the defensive coordinator for one season at Cabrillo College in Aptos, Calif. Franks is from Long Beach, Calif.
Before that, he spent two seasons as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Canadian Football League’s BC Lions in 2017-18 — a team he played for for three seasons from 2009-11.
Franks signed with the San Diego Chargers of the NFL as a free agent out of college, but he never played in the league.
He also was the defensive backs coach at Idaho State from 2013-17, so he’s familiar with the Big Sky Conference.
“I knew coach Franks as a player, and he has a lot of passion and love for this place,” Eck said in a news release. “We have stayed in contact over the years. I coached against him when he was at Idaho State and he did a great job in CFL both as a player and as a coach.
“He worked with Coach Jake Dickert at Washington State last season and I have great respect for him. Coach Dickert spoke highly of his maturity and his serious approach.”
