MOSCOW — Vandal fans finally have something to be Eck-static about.
Idaho announced South Dakota State offensive coordinator Jason Eck as its new head coach today.
In Eck, the Vandals landed one of the top assistants in the Football Championship Subdivision. Eck spent six seasons with the Jackrabbits, the past three leading the offense.
Eck replaces Paul Petrino, who was fired Nov. 18 after recording a 34-66 record in nine years as UI’s boss.
The Jackrabbits have qualified for the FCS playoffs every year of Eck’s tenure, with a run to the national championship in the spring and three other trips to the semifinal round, including this season. SDSU’s season ended earlier in the day with a 31-17 loss to Montana State of the Big Sky in the semifinal round.
“The Idaho Vandals are a sleeping giant in FCS football,” Eck said in a news release. “Our coaching staff can't wait to get to work and help build a championship program for the University of Idaho.”
In his first year as offensive coordinator in 2019, Eck was named the FCS assistant coach of the year by the American Football Coaches Association.
Under Eck’s command, Jackrabbits running back Pierre Strong led the FCS in rushing yards this season with 1,686. Going into the weekend, SDSU ranked in the top eight in FCS in scoring offense (37.5 ppg) and rushing offense (218.6 yards per game).
Eck is no stranger to the Palouse.
A 1999 graduate of Wisconsin, Eck got his first full-time coaching gig with the Vandals in 2004 as the offensive line coach under Nick Holt. He coached the position group until 2006, serving under Holt and Vandal Hall of Fame coach Dennis Erickson.
"We are excited to welcome Jason, Kimberly and their family back to Moscow," Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a news release. "Coach Eck is a proven offensive coach and recruiter. He knows what it takes to get to the top of the FCS and has the vision to see it through. He is ready to hit the ground running and start the work immediately to build a championship program. I firmly believe that Jason is the coach that can help us achieve our high expectations."
