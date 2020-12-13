BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Even when they do the right things, it seems like the Idaho men’s basketball team can’t buy a break.
During the first half of Saturday’s nonconference game at Bakersfield, the Vandals shot lights out. The only problem? The Roadrunners were just better.
Bakersfield went on an 11-0 run in the first half to take a 12-point lead, then Idaho went cold after halftime as the Vandals fell 76-66 to the Roadrunners at the Icardo Center.
“We’ve got guys that have the ability to knock down jumpers and we’ll continue to emphasize that, but it’s all for nothing if … we can’t be tough enough to get stops and compete on the defensive glass,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said.
Case in point: Bakersfield (2-2) was able to corral 15 offensive rebounds, and those turned into 19 second-chance points. The Vandals (0-4) only managed five offensive rebounds and just five second-chance points.
Junior guard DeAndre Robinson and senior reserve guard Ja’Vary Christmas each finished with 13 points to pace Idaho. Former Moscow High School standout and sophomore guard Gabe Quinnett added 11 points.
Czar Perry led the Roadrunners with 14 points, and Shawn Stith and De’Monte Buckingham each finished with 11 points.
The Vandals came out shooting well, hitting 58.3 percent of their first-half shots (14-of-24). However, Bakersfield used its spurt to take a 20-8 lead with 11:41 remaining before halftime. Idaho slowly cut into the lead, pulling to within 37-34 with 2:21 left as Christmas canned a 3-pointer. The Roadrunners were able to hold on and took a 44-37 lead into the locker room.
But the Vandals came out in the second half cold. Idaho missed eight of its first nine shots from the field and turned the ball over seven times in the first 13:29 of play, finding itself down 64-49 before Babacar Thiombane hit a 3-pointer to stop the bleeding. The closest the Vandals got from there was 10 points.
“You know exactly what you’re walking into when you come down here to play (Bakersfield) coach (Rod) Barnes’ team,” Claus said. “He’s done a wonderful job with this crew. They rebound the snot out of the ball. They crawled up in us and made us very uncomfortable offensively.”
Bakersfield also held advantages on points in the paint (42-16), fast-break points (13-4) and points off turnovers (24-10) in outrebounding Idaho 36-23.
For the game, the Vandals were 21-for-44 from the field (47.7 percent), including 13-of-23 from distance (56.5 percent), but they turned the ball over 20 times.
“For us to get better, we’ve got to get back out on the practice floor and continue to work at it so we can execute and make plays,” Claus said. “You can’t shoot the ball this well and get beat.”
Idaho next plays at a time to be determined Friday at Utah.
IDAHO (0-4)
Blakney 2-3 4-4 8, Quinnett 4-9 0-1 11, Robinson 4-5 1-1 13, Thacker 0-3 0-0 0, Garvin 1-3 0-2 3, Christmas 5-9 0-0 13, Madden 2-6 1-1 6, Thiombane 1-3 0-0 3, Christensen 1-2 2-2 4, Kilgore 1-1 3-6 5. Totals 21-44 11-17 66.
CS BAKERSFIELD (2-2)
Stith 4-7 3-6 11, Buckingham 4-9 2-2 11, Perry 5-8 4-4 14, Edler-Davis 3-7 2-4 8, McCall 3-4 0-0 6, Moore 3-7 0-0 6, Easter 0-1 2-2 2, Henson 2-4 2-3 6, Readus 2-5 1-3 5, Smith 2-3 2-2 6, Schoemann 0-0 0-0 0, Somerville 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 28-55 19-28 76.
Halftime: CS Bakersfield, 44-37. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 13-23 (Robinson 4-4, Christmas 3-5, Quinnett 3-5, Thiombane 1-2, Garvin 1-3, Madden 1-3, Thacker 0-1), CS Bakersfield 1-9 (Buckingham 1-4, Henson 0-2, Edler-Davis 0-3). Fouled Out: Blakney. Rebounds: Idaho 20 (Thiombane, Christensen 4), CS Bakersfield 36 (Edler-Davis 8). Assists: Idaho 15 (Thacker, Madden 3), CS Bakersfield 11 (Moore 3). Total Fouls: Idaho 22, CS Bakersfield 20.