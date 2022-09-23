Idaho, Northern Arizona have been involved in some doozies

Idaho receiver Mekhi Stevenson, left, catches a pass as Northern Arizona defensive back Kieran Clark defends during the third quarter of an Oct. 30, 2021, Big Sky game at the Kibbie Dome.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

Idaho opens Big Sky play at 1 p.m. Pacific on Saturday at Northern Arizona.

The Vandals rejoined the Big Sky in fall 2018. Four years of data is a small sample size but there still are some things to draw from it.

Tags

Recommended for you