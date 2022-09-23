Idaho, Northern Arizona have been involved in some doozies

Idaho opens Big Sky play at 1 p.m. Pacific on Saturday at Northern Arizona.
The Vandals rejoined the Big Sky in fall 2018. Four years of data is a small sample size but there still are some things to draw from it.
Idaho opens Big Sky play at 1 p.m. Pacific on Saturday at Northern Arizona.
The Vandals rejoined the Big Sky in fall 2018. Four years of data is a small sample size but there still are some things to draw from it.
Here are some numbers and names to keep an eye on:
2
Idaho’s redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy has taken advantage of his opportunities this season, completing 65 percent of his passes for 591 yards with five scores in three games.
A victory against the Lumberjacks will break the curse of Idaho freshman quarterbacks winning just one game per season and will make McCoy the winningest Idaho freshman starting quarterback in the last 16 years.
Connor Whitney and Roshaun Johnson
Two players who now are a big part of Idaho’s offense, Johnson and Whitney, are the only current players who played in the Vandals’ first game back in the Big Sky on Sept. 22, 2018.
In the 44-21 loss to UC Davis, Johnson had one carry for six yards and Whitney had one tackle on special teams.
Not a hot start
Since rejoining the Big Sky, the Vandals are 1-3 in conference openers.
The Vandals have lost their past two openers, both of which were against UC Davis. In fact, the Aggies have won three straight against Idaho, all of which were the teams’ first game of the conference season.
Idaho’s lone win was a 35-27 decision Feb. 27, 2021, against Eastern Washington. In that one, junior Aundre Carter and Johnson combined for 135 yards and a score.
Not a lot of separation
The Lumberjacks and the Vandals have played three times, with Northern Arizona holding a 2-1 edge.
Each game between the Big Sky foes has come down to the wire, with the largest margin of victory being a 19-9 Lumberjacks win April 17, 2021.
The other two games were decided by a touchdown, including a 60-53 overtime win for Idaho on November 23, 2019.
1,395
That game was an offensive showcase, as the two teams combined for more than 1,300 yards of offense.
Idaho was responsible for more than 730 yards of offense. Mason Petrino and Jeff Cotton connected 17 times for 223 yards and two scores. The Vandals added 247 yards rushing.
Petrino connected with Nick Romano on a 25-yard pass to win the game.
The offensive fireworks continued in last year’s game as the Lumberjacks won 38-31 on Oct. 30. The two teams combined for more than 800 yards of offense. The final score was an RJ Martinez rushing touchdown with 5:17 to go in regulation.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.