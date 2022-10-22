Idaho will play its third home game of the season at noon today, hosting Big Sky opponent Portland State (SWX).
The Vandals are in a tie atop the conference, and while this seems like just another game on the schedule, it’s more than that.
The cliche of ‘must-win’ often is overused, but if Idaho (4-2, 3-0) is to go on to be contenders for a postseason spot, the game against Portland State (2-4, 1-2) is just that.
Here’s what the Vandals need to do in order to take down the Vikings:
Don’t fall in a trap
Put it away early
This is a game Idaho needs to put to rest quickly in order to make sure there’s no question who’s the better team by the game’s end.
In order to do that, the passing game should be highlighted. Portland State’s defense allows 261 yards per game, which ranks 10th in the Big Sky.
As everyone knows, the Vandals always will try to establish the run, but the chances of big plays will be there.
Portland State runs a traditional Tampa 2 defense, meaning there will be some soft spots in the zone Idaho can take advantage of with the short passing game.
The Vikings are allowing 159 yards per game rushing, sixth in the 12-team conference.
Inside zone runs should be available for Idaho to get some chunk yardage, which in turn should allow them to hold onto the ball for an extended period.
Separate yourself
Losing a game like this will have more implications than watching a potential postseason berth circle the drain.
Losing will pierce the momentum Idaho has built up the past five weeks. This young team has all the confidence in the world right now. When a young team loses that confidence, it tends to spiral.
In order to avoid that, Idaho has to go 1-0. In reality, this is a game that shouldn’t be close. But if it is, winning a close one at least enables the Vandals to continue the momentum heading into a monumental game Oct. 29 at No. 2 Sacramento State. If Idaho somehow falls, it’ll be hard for it to perform in such a hostile environment.
A win gives the Vandals and their fans reason to think they can go into another tough place and compete.
