MOSCOW — It wasn’t what Idaho’s men’s basketball team did that cost them Saturday. It was what Portland State did.
The Vikings shot almost 70% from the field and above it from 3-point range and the free-throw line in the second half as they powered past the Vandals 74-58 in a Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
“I don’t think we played with enough toughness, with enough urgency at either end of the floor,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “We were able to play back and forth by being able to take care of the ball, especially early. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the case at the end.”
Cameron Parker had 18 points and six rebounds to lead Portland State (7-9, 1-2), which was 26-for-50 (52%) overall from the field, including 9-for-14 (64.3%) from outside. Jorell Saterfield chipped in 13 points. Isaiah Johnson added 10 points and five rebounds.
Junior forward Isaac Jones continued his torrid pace with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Idaho (6-11, 0-4), which has lost five consecutive games. Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt contributed 13 points. Sophomore guard Yusef Salih had 12 points.
The Vandals entered as one of the top teams in the nation shooting the ball, but it was the Vikings who turned the tables.
In the second half, Portland State was 16-for-23 (69.6%) shooting, including 6-of-7 (85.7%) from distance, missing just two of 11 free-throw attempts to put an exclamation point on this one.
“You give guys an open look at this level, they’re going to make it more than they’re not,” Claus said. “I give them credit for being able to step in and knock down the shots when they were called upon in the second half.”
Idaho found itself down 18-10 a little more than 10 minutes into the game and trailed by seven with 8:38 to go before getting a pair of 3s from Salih in about 90 seconds to get within a point. The Vandals then took the lead at 24-23 with 4:04 left before halftime with a 3 from freshman forward Nigel Burris. Senior forward Michael Hanshaw’s layup put Idaho up 30-25 at the 1:30 mark before a Portland State basket got it to 30-27 at halftime.
Jones’ layup at the start of the second half made it a five-point advantage again, but the Vikings slowly whittled their deficit down and took the lead with 16:41 to go on a 3 by Hunter Woods. Salih and Moffitt combined for five points in a 39-second stretch to put Idaho back on top 39-36, but Portland State scored the next 11 points to take a 47-39 advantage with 10:11 left. Idaho hung around, keeping it within two possessions before finally tiring out in the final five minutes.
“You’ll never hear me say that as an excuse,” Claus said of whether or not playing 45 minutes in the 85-83 overtime loss Thursday at home against Sacramento State played an impact down the stretch. “This is what you sign up for.”
The Vikings took advantage of Vandal turnovers, turning 13 miscues into 23 points. Conversely, Portland State had 11 turnovers and Idaho did not record a single point off those.
The Vandals next play at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday at Eastern Washington.