MOSCOW — It took six games, but the Idaho men’s basketball team finally stashed away a Big Sky Conference victory with its 74-70 decision against the third-ranked team in the conference, Montana State, on Monday at the ICCU Arena.

“After our loss against (Eastern Washington), Montana State isn’t who you want to see next up on the schedule,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “But it shows to the guys that we have a lot more in us as a program.”

