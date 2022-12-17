MOSCOW — It’s been a long time since the Idaho men have played well this early in the season. And on Friday in particular, the Vandals were hitting on all cylinders.
Six players scored in double figures, and every Idaho player who got into the game scored in a 125-51 rout of Northwest Indian College at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
It was the second-most points scored in a game in program history. The Vandals beat New Hope 127-54 on Dec. 18, 2015.
Sophomore guard Dominique Ford led the way with 31 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Vandals (5-6), who have won four of their past five games. Junior forward Isaac Jones, who entered the game fifth in the nation in field-goal percentage, did nothing to hurt that as he tallied 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting, adding five rebounds. Senior forward Michael Hanshaw contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman forward Nigel Burris chipped in 17 points. Freshman guard RJ Walker tallied 15 points and nine assists. Freshman guard Jack Hatten finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Leading scorer Divant’e Moffitt, a senior guard, only played 17 minutes and finished with four points but also had eight assists for Idaho, which dominated in every statistical category.
Trazil Lane had 18 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots for the Eagles (0-6).
The Vandals, who entered No. 7 nationally in field-goal percentage, went 45-for-88 (51.1%) from the field, including 19-of-38 (50%) from distance. They held a 60-25 edge in rebounding, 30-7 in assists and 16-5 in steals. Idaho had advantages in points off turnovers (45-8), bench points (51-8), points in the paint (50-22) and fast-break points (26-12).
The Vandals next play at 7 p.m. Monday at Cal-State Northridge.