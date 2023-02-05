Idaho junior forward Isaac Jones dunks as Sacramento State’s Akol Mawein, center left, looks on during Saturday’s Big Sky Conference game at The Nest in Sacramento, Calif. Jones had 10 of his 25 points in overtime in the Vandals’ win.
Idaho senior guard Divant’e Moffitt celebrates a made basket during Saturday’s Big Sky Conference game against Sacramento State at The Nest in Sacramento, Calif. Moffitt finished with 30 in the Vandals’ win.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — What wasn’t a surprise Saturday was the fact the Idaho men’s basketball team was involved in another close game. What might have been a stunner was the fact the Vandals found a way to get it done at the end.
Dynamic duo Divant’e Moffitt and Isaac Jones accounted for 55 points, including 12 of Idaho’s 14 points in overtime as the Vandals emerged with an important 82-76 victory against Sacramento State in a Big Sky Conference contest at The Nest.
“We made some clutch plays,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “We had guys at both ends of the floor that really came through, answered the bell. Played with the physicality, played with the energy, played with the attitude that we needed today. Everybody across the board impacted this game.”
Moffitt had 30 points on 13-for-18 shooting, adding four assists. Jones tallied 25 points on 11-of-16 from the field, chipping in seven rebounds for the Vandals (9-16, 3-9), who equalled their previous best victory total under fourth-year coach Claus. Senior guard Trey Smith tallied 11 points.
Cameron Wilbon had 16 points for the Hornets (12-12, 5-6), who have lost three consecutive games. Callum McRae added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Austin Patterson finished with 13 points.
For Idaho, it was its 16th game this season in which the outcome was determined by 10 or fewer points. The Vandals now are 6-10 in those scenarios. It also was the 10th time Idaho has played in a game decided by five or fewer points, and now the Vandals are 5-5 in that situation. Three times Idaho has went to overtime and the Vandals are 1-2.
The two teams also played an extra five minutes when they met a month ago, Zach Chappell had the go-ahead layup with 48 seconds left in the extra period to propel the Hornets to an 85-83 victory Jan. 5 at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. In that one, McRae had 27 points, Chappell 22 and Wilbon 18.
This time, Idaho held that trio to just 34 points combined.
In the previous meeting, Jones racked up a career-high 42 points and added 12 rebounds. In this one, the junior forward scored 10 of his points in the extra period.
Finally, the Vandals almost couldn’t miss. Idaho was 33-for-52 (63.5%) from the field, including 6-of-12 (50%) from 3-point range, and was 10-for-12 (83.3%) at the free-throw line. The Vandals got better as the game progressed, making 11-of-19 (57.9%) in the first 20 minutes, converting 17-for-27 (63%) in the second half and 5-of-6 (83.3%) in overtime.
“You shoot 64% percent you shouldn’t have to be eking one out,” Claus said. “As many different things as we did well over the course of that entire game defensively, we still need to keep coming. We had seven turnovers at the half and it was one of the biggest points that we made is simply being able to take care of the ball because when we take good shots, we’re knocking them down. You shoot the ball that well doggone it you better win.”
Idaho held a seven-point, 59-52 lead with 7:58 to go in regulation. But Sacramento State rallied and took a 68-66 advantage with 11 seconds to go on a 3 by Patterson. However, Moffitt drove the lane and converted with four seconds remaining to tie it. Chappell heaved up a 3 at the buzzer, but it was off the mark.
Jones got things started in overtime with a layup. After Wilbon tied it with a shot at the other end, Jones hit a jump to give the Vandals the lead for good with 3:43 left. Jones made a pair of free throws a little more than a minute later, but Akol Mawein converted a traditional three-point play with 2:15 to go for a 74-73 Idaho lead.
But Jones hit a jumper, the Vandals got a stop at the other end, and Jones made good on a little jump hook in the lane with 1:16 left for a five-point Idaho lead and the dagger. The Hornets never got any closer than four.
Idaho looks to keep the mometum going when it next plays at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at home against regional rival Eastern Washington, which is in first place in the conference.
IDAHO (9-16, 3-9)
Salih 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 11-16 3-5 25, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Moffitt 13-18 3-3 30, Burris 2-2 0-0 6, R. Smith 3-5 2-2 8, Harge 1-4 0-0 2, T. Smith 3-4 2-2 11. Totals 33-52 10-12 82.
Halftime — Sacramento State, 32-29. End of regulation — Tied at 68. 3-point goals — Idaho 6-12 (T. Smith 3-4, R. Smith 2-2, T. Smith 2-2, Moffitt 1-2, Salih 0-1, Ford 0-1, Jones 0-2), Sacramento State 7-21 (Patterson 3-6, Chol Deng 1-1, Marks 1-2, Adams 1-2, Wilbon 1-3, Chappell 0-2, Mawein 0-2, Hunt 0-3). Rebounds — Idaho 22 (Jones 7), Sacramento State 28 (McRae 8). Assists — Idaho 13 (Moffitt 4), Sacramento State 20 (Hunt 6). Total fouls — Idaho 15, Sacramento State 18. A — 747.