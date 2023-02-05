SACRAMENTO, Calif. — What wasn’t a surprise Saturday was the fact the Idaho men’s basketball team was involved in another close game. What might have been a stunner was the fact the Vandals found a way to get it done at the end.

Dynamic duo Divant’e Moffitt and Isaac Jones accounted for 55 points, including 12 of Idaho’s 14 points in overtime as the Vandals emerged with an important 82-76 victory against Sacramento State in a Big Sky Conference contest at The Nest.

