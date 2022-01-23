MOSCOW — It has felt like all season the Idaho men’s basketball team was on the cusp of breaking through. Saturday might have been the game where the Vandals busted through the glass ceiling.
Senior guard Trevante Anderson finished with 17 points and put Idaho on top for good midway through overtime, then the Vandals had to hold on to beat Sacramento State 73-72 in a Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
“We simply didn’t want anybody to have a reason to leave early. We wanted to keep everybody in their seats,” coach Zac Claus said. “Our guys were able to get the right number of timely stops when we needed them.”
Senior guard Mikey Dixon added 14 points for Idaho (4-14, 1-7), which broke a six-game losing streak. Senior guard JeMeil King came off the bench to score 10 points.
Three players accounted for all but eight of the points for the Hornets (5-9, 1-6). Zach Chappell tallied 30 points. Bryce Fowler contributed 22 points and seven rebounds. Teiano Hardee had 12 points in a reserve role.
For the Vandals, they’re used to having close games this season. But it has been finishing them off that has been the problem. Entering the game, Idaho was 1-9 in games decided by 10 or fewer points, and was 0-4 in games decided by four or less points.
This time, the Vandals had the stamina and the will to bend but not break.
Idaho had control early, building a nine-point first-half lead before settling for a 33-25 advantage at halftime. The Vandals build their lead to as many as 13 with 8:30 remaining in regulation. But Sacramento State, behind its three standout players on this day, had other plans.
The Hornets went on a 9-0 run in a span of 3:51 to trim the gap to 63-59 at the 4:39 mark before Anderson snapped the run with a pair of free throws with 3:49 left. However, Sacramento State scored eight of the final 10 points in regulation, including Fowler’s jumper with 23 seconds to go that tied it at 67. Dixon had a shot to win in regulation, but his jumper at the buzzer was off the mark to force the extra session.
Dixon’s free throw just 1:31 into overtime was the first point, but Fowler gave the Hornets a 69-68 advantage. That’s the last time Sacramento State held the lead, but on the ensuing trip down the floor, Anderson finished a layup to give Idaho the lead for good. The dagger probably was junior guard Rashad Smith’s 3 on the next Vandal possession, giving them a 73-69 lead.
Fowler then converted a traditional three-point play with 47 seconds remaining to make it 73-72. Idaho had two chances at its end but failed to answer. However, Fowler turned the ball over to the Vandals with 18 seconds to go. The Hornets fouled Anderson, who missed the front end of a 1-and-bonus and got the rebound, but they missed a pair of shots at the other end, including one that was blocked by freshman forward Tanner Christensen, that helped to seal it for Idaho.
“I thought our guys were really good at attacking and getting themselves into the paint,” Claus said. “I thought Trevante and JeMeil did a wonderful job of playing downhill, creating both for themselves and their teammates. They were able to share the ball well enough to get some good momentum.”
The Vandals next play at 7 p.m. Monday at Portland State.
SACRAMENTO ST. (5-9, 1-6)
Komagum 0-1 0-3 0, Chappell 11-17 3-5 30, FitzPatrick 0-2 0-0 0, Wilbon 1-8 0-0 2, Fowler 10-17 1-4 22, Barros 2-4 0-0 4, Hardee 4-10 3-5 12, Clarkin 1-1 0-0 2, Greene 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 7-17 72.
IDAHO (4-14, 1-7)
Christensen 3-6 0-0 6, Anderson 6-9 2-3 17, Dixon 6-14 1-3 14, Salih 2-10 2-2 8, Smith 3-6 0-0 8, King 4-5 2-2 10, Pepple 1-4 0-0 2, Quinnett 1-2 0-0 3, Kilgore 2-4 0-0 5, Bertain 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 7-10 73.
Halftime: Idaho, 33-25. End of regulation: 67-67. 3-Point Goals: Sacramento St. 7-15 (Chappell 5-9, Hardee 1-1, Fowler 1-3, FitzPatrick 0-2), Idaho 10-25 (Anderson 3-4, Smith 2-4, Salih 2-8, Kilgore 1-1, Quinnett 1-2, Dixon 1-5, King 0-1). Rebounds: Sacramento St. 34 (Komagum 12), Idaho 33 (Christensen 12). Assists: Sacramento St. 5 (Fowler 2), Idaho 14 (Salih, King 4). Total Fouls: Sacramento St. 14, Idaho 17. A: 1,134 (4,200).