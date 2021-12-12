BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Idaho men’s basketball team used some of the momentum they got from beating one of the best mid-major teams in the country Wednesday to rally from an 11-point first-half deficit Saturday. Unfortunately, for the Vandals, they came up one point short.
Kaleb Higgins hit a free throw with less than a second remaining as the Bakersfield Roadrunners nipped Idaho 59-58 in a nonconference game at the Icardo Center.
Justin McCall paced the Roadrunners (4-2) with 18 points and nine rebounds.
Three Vandal (2-8) players were in double figures. Junior guard Rashad Smith had 16 points and six rebounds, senior guard Mikey Dixon finished with 13 points and junior forward Philip Pepple Jr. contributed 10 points and rebounds.
A 10-0 run midway through the first half put Bakersfield in front 30-19 with 4:19 left as Dalph Panopio tallied six points in the spurt. Idaho punched back with seven points of its own, as junior guard Trevante Anderson hit a pair of free throws, freshman guard Yusef Salih canned a 3-pointer and Pepple finished a jumper in the lane that made it 30-26 with 55 seconds remaining
The Roadrunners then scored six points bridging the first and second halves to hold a 36-26 edge at the 16:46 mark. Their lead hovered around that 10-point mark until midway through the half as the Vandals pulled to within five on a Salih 3 and a pair of Pepple free throws.
Idaho got to within three on Dixon’s second-chance layup in the paint with 4:18 left. Dixon then made it 54-53 with a jumper off a turnover with 1:59 to go, but Travis Henson’s jumper pushed it back out to three 26 seconds later. Pepple trimmed the gap to 56-55 with a dunk with 50 seconds remaining. However, Higgins hit a shot with 24 seconds to go to push the Bakersfield edge back out to 3.
Out a timeout, Dixon nailed a clutch 3 to tie the game, but Anderson fouled Higgins in the act of shooting just before the buzzer. He made the first but missed the second, and the Vandals couldn’t get a shot off to end it.
Idaho next plays at 2 p.m. next Saturday against SAGU American Indian College at home.
IDAHO (2-8)
Christensen 1-1 0-0 2, Anderson 0-8 2-4 2, Bertain 1-1 0-0 3, Dixon 4-12 4-4 13, R.Smith 5-12 2-4 16, Salih 3-5 0-0 9, Pepple 4-5 2-2 10, Kilgore 1-4 1-2 3, Quinnett 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 11-16 58.
CS BAKERSFIELD (4-2)
Stith 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 2-8 0-0 4, Edler-Davis 3-7 2-2 8, McCall 8-15 2-2 18, Higgins 2-8 1-2 5, Washington 1-2 0-0 2, Panopio 2-5 4-4 9, Henson 3-4 0-0 7, C.Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, D.Walker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 9-10 59.
Halftime: CS Bakersfield, 32-26. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 9-25 (R.Smith 4-9, Salih 3-3, Bertain 1-1, Dixon 1-5, Quinnett 0-3, Anderson 0-4), CS Bakersfield 2-9 (Henson 1-2, Panopio 1-2, C.Smith 0-1, D.Walker 0-1, Williams 0-1, Higgins 0-2). Rebounds: Idaho 28 (Christensen, R.Smith, Pepple 6), CS Bakersfield 31 (McCall 9). Assists: Idaho 15 (Anderson 6), CS Bakersfield 10 (Higgins 5). Total Fouls: Idaho 17, CS Bakersfield 20. A: 899 (3,800).