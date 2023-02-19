Idaho men fall flat in home loss against Northern Arizona

Idaho junior forward Isaac Jones, center, shoots as Northern Arizona’s Carson Towt defends during Saturday’s Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

 Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW — As good as it must have felt Thursday to win a pseudo home game in Lewiston, it probably felt just as bad two days later for the Idaho men’s basketball team after its performance on its normal home court.

The Vandals shot just 37.3 percent for the game and allowed Northern Arizona to make almost 53% of its attempts in a 72-50 Big Sky Conference loss Saturday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

