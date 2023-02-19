Idaho men fall flat in home loss against Northern Arizona

MOSCOW — As good as it must have felt Thursday to win a pseudo home game in Lewiston, it probably felt just as bad two days later for the Idaho men’s basketball team after its performance on its normal home court.
The Vandals shot just 37.3 percent for the game and allowed Northern Arizona to make almost 53% of its attempts in a 72-50 Big Sky Conference loss Saturday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
“I thought Northern Arizona did a terrific job in terms of moving the ball and making the extra pass,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “They were able to knock down some open looks from 3. They took advantage of their size in the post. They mixed up what they did. In terms of defensively, they slowed us down a little bit in that regard. Once again, if you’re not making shots, it’s going to be hard to get yourself back into games. Just did not do a good enough job of having our guys physically, mentally ready to go for this battle.”
Nik Mains paced the Lumberjacks (8-21, 4-12) with 14 points and six rebounds. Xavier Fuller added 12 points and five rebounds as seven Northern Arizona players scored between six and 14 points.
Junior forward Isaac Jones had game-highs of 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Vandals (10-18, 4-11), who went just 8-for-26 in the first half and never could recover. Sophomore guard Dominique Ford chipped in 16 points, but the rest of the team totaled just 14 points.
Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt had an off night, as he scored just two points on 1-for-7 shooting in 30 minutes. He also had four of Idaho’s nine turnovers.
It surely didn’t seem as if the Vandals were going to play less than stellar at the start. Jones finished of a traditional three-point play about one-third of the way through to put Idaho up 12-6.
But as quick, the Lumberjacks went on a 10-2 run as Keith Haymon hit both of 3-point attempts during the spurt as Northern Arizona claimed a 16-14 lead. Freshman forward Nigel Burris converted a layup to tie it at 16 with 10:09 to go. The Vandals were able to forge one more tie in the game, at 20, on a layup by sophomore forward John Harge with 7:39 left. However, the Lumberjacks created separation by ending the half on a 17-4 surge as Idaho ended the half by missing eight of its final nine shots. Northern Arizona headed to the locker room with a 37-24 advantage.
It was a 14-point Lumberjack advantage five minutes into the second half when the Vandals scored seven unanswered points, five by Ford, as they got within 47-40. But that was as close as Idaho would get the rest of the game.
Northern Arizona held a 35-29 rebounding edge, also holding advantages in points off turnovers (14-3), bench points (29-6), points in the paint (34-28) and fast-break points (12-1).
The Vandals next play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Idaho State.