MOSCOW — Idaho’s men’s basketball team was in striking distance at halftime. After the break, everything fell apart.
The Vandals were outscored 43-16 in the second half of a 71-40 Big Sky loss to Portland State on Saturday at Memorial Gym. With four games remaining in its regular season, Idaho’s record stands at 0-19 overall, and 0-16 in league play.
Idaho shot 31.6 percent overall, and 5-for-19 (26.3 percent) in the second half. The Vandals’ turnover woes continued as they coughed it up 20 times.
“Their pressure just enveloped us,” Vandals coach Zac Claus said. “We could not get off our heels, we didn’t take care of the ball and they played downhill. They were able to knock down jumpers and get themselves to the rim with frequency, and just gave us a big ol’ burst of it. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to respond.”
UI mustered only four assists, two 3-pointers and was outrebounded 40-27.
Senior guard Damen Thacker registered 13 points, but no other Vandals got into double figures.
The Vikings (8-9, 5-5 Big Sky) knocked down 11 from beyond the long line and shot 45.9 percent. They were led by James Scott (16 points, five assists) and Jacob Eyman (10 points, nine rebounds).
UI will host Montana State at 4 p.m. Friday.
PORTLAND ST. (8-9, 5-5)
Thomas 3-8 0-0 6, Eyman 4-8 2-5 10, Burke 2-3 0-0 6, Dawson 2-4 0-0 6, Scott 6-11 2-3 16, Greeley 3-3 0-0 7, Hall 2-8 0-0 6, Hardy 3-5 0-0 8, Nielsen-Skinner 1-2 0-1 2, Nelson 2-4 0-0 4, Holt 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Wood 0-2 0-0 0, Angeles 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 4-9 71.
IDAHO (0-19, 0-16)
Blakney 1-3 4-6 6, Christmas 3-6 1-4 8, Madden 0-3 0-0 0, Quinnett 2-6 0-0 4, Robinson 2-6 0-0 5, Kilgore 1-4 0-0 2, Thacker 3-9 7-10 13, Christensen 0-1 0-0 0, Hanshaw 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 12-38 14-22 40.
Halftime: Portland St. 28-24. 3-Point Goals: Portland St. 11-25 (Burke 2-2, Hardy 2-3, Scott 2-3, Dawson 2-4, Hall 2-6, Greeley 1-1, Holt 0-1, Nielsen-Skinner 0-1, Nelson 0-2, Thomas 0-2), Idaho 2-11 (Christmas 1-1, Robinson 1-2, Kilgore 0-1, Madden 0-2, Quinnett 0-2, Thacker 0-3). Rebounds: Portland St. 36 (Eyman 9), Idaho 24 (Christmas, Thacker 4). Assists: Portland St. 13 (Scott 5), Idaho 4 (Madden 2). Total Fouls: Portland St. 20, Idaho 15.