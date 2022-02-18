MOSCOW — For the second time in the past two games, the Idaho men’s basketball team played spoiler to a team above it in the Big Sky Conference standings.
This time, the Vandals knocked off one of their oldest rivals.
Freshman guard Yusef Salih had 19 points as Idaho shot better than 50 percent from the field in knocking off Montana 82-76 at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Junior guard Rashad Smith added 18 points and five rebounds for Idaho (7-18, 4-11), which played a good chunk of the game without star senior guard Mikey Dixon. Dixon, who leads the Vandals in scoring, only had five points in 23 minutes. However, the rest of the team picked up the slack.
Freshman forward Tanner Christensen chipped in 14 points and six rebounds for Idaho, which finished 26-of-50 (52 percent) from the field, including 14-of-23 (60.9 percent) in the second half. Senior guard Trevante Anderson tallied 3 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Vandals, who were 9-of-15 from 3-point range (60 percent), including 5-of-8 (62.5 percent) in the final 20 minutes.
Cameron Parker had 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Grizzlies (17-10, 10-6), who entered the contest just one-half game behind third place in the conference standings. Josh Bannan added 21 points and 12 rebounds.
It’s the first time Idaho has beaten Montana since Feb. 17, 2018, a 79-77 overtime win.
The Vandals trailed 45-34 just 25 seconds into the second half, but started cutting into the gap shortly after. Christensen finished off a traditional three-point play at the 18:35 mark that got Idaho within five.
Almost four minutes later, the margin was down to 48-45 after Anderson made a free throw. However, the Grizzlies knocked it up to 10 with 11:47 to go at 58-48.
Slowly but surely, the Vandals kept cutting into their deficit, and Christensen’s second dunk in a 1:13 span tied it at 64 with 5:12 remaining. They took their first lead on their next possession when Salih hit a jumper.
But Montana wasn’t done. It gained a 70-69 advantage at the 2:45 mark when Derrick Carter-Hollinger hit a 3. But there was Christensen again, converting a layup on Idaho’s next possession that gave it the lead for good at 71-70 with 2:25 remaining.
Carter-Hollinger’s layup pulled the Grizzlies withuin one with 1:23 to go, but Smith would hit four free throws in an 11-second span and in the final 57 seconds, he would go 7-for-8 at the line and the Vandals were 9-for-10 to seal the deal.
Idaho next plays at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Eastern Washington.
MONTANA (17-10, 10-6)
Bannan 7-13 6-12 21, Carter-Hollinger 4-5 0-0 9, Beasley 3-10 0-0 8, Martin 2-4 0-1 6, Whitney 1-7 4-4 6, Parker 9-15 3-3 22, Blakney 2-5 0-0 4, Vazquez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 13-20 76.
IDAHO (7-18, 4-11)
Christensen 5-10 4-5 14, T.Anderson 4-9 5-8 13, Dixon 2-9 1-3 5, Salih 6-8 4-5 19, Smith 4-5 7-8 18, Quinnett 2-3 0-0 6, Pepple 1-1 0-0 2, King 1-3 0-0 3, Kilgore 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-50 21-29 82.
Halftime: Montana, 42-34. 3-Point Goals: Montana 7-17 (Martin 2-4, Beasley 2-7, Bannan 1-2, Carter-Hollinger 1-2, Parker 1-2), Idaho 9-15 (Smith 3-3, Salih 3-4, Quinnett 2-3, King 1-2, Dixon 0-1, T.Anderson 0-2). Fouled Out: Vazquez. Rebounds: Montana 34 (Bannan 12), Idaho 26 (T.Anderson 7). Assists: Montana 9 (Parker 4), Idaho 13 (T.Anderson, Quinnett 4). Total Fouls: Montana 22, Idaho 16. A: 1,310 (4,200).