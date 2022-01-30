BOZEMAN, Mont. — Idaho’s men’s basketball team fought foul issues and the turnover bug Saturday. The Vandals, unfortunately, didn’t come out on the right side of either battle.
Idaho committed 30 fouls and 17 turnovers, enabling Montana State to go to the line 34 times, making 22, in a 70-64 Big Sky Conference loss at Worthington Arena that might leave the Vandals kicking themselves for a time to come.
Senior guard Jemeil King had 15 points and seven rebounds for Idaho (5-16, 2-9), which has lost two in a row and eight of its past 10 games. Senior guard Trevante Anderson added 14 points and six rebounds but had five turnovers. Freshman guard Ethan Kilgore finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
RaeQuan Battle and Nick Gazelas each came off the bench to score 13 points for the Bobcats (16-5, 8-2), who hit 64.7 percent of their free throws. Jubrile Belo added 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Vandals held a 42-29 rebounding advantage and a 30-16 edge in points in the paint, but Montana State dominated in bench points (28-12) and points off turnovers (12-4).
It was ugly for Idaho in the first half as the Bobcats used a 10-0 run in a 4:12 stretch midway through to take a 17-4 advantage. The Vandals fought back, getting to within 25-22 with 2:31 left as Anderson converted a short jumper in the lane. Anderson then hit a pair of free throws more than a minute later to trim the gap to 26-24, but Montana State scored the final three points to take a five-point advantage into halftime.
The Bobcat lead hovered between five and 10 points for the majority of the second half. But King’s layup with 20 seconds left pulled Idaho to within 65-61. The Vandals were forced to foul, and Montana State went 5-for-6 at the line in the final 16 seconds to seal it.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at Southern Utah.
IDAHO (5-16, 2-9)
Christensen 3-4 1-2 7, Anderson 5-12 2-4 14, Dixon 0-7 6-6 6, Kilgore 4-6 2-2 11, King 5-8 5-7 15, Smith 4-12 0-0 9, Quinnett 1-2 0-0 2, Bertain 0-2 0-0 0, Hanshaw 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 16-21 64.
MONTANA ST. (16-5, 8-2)
Belo 2-8 8-14 12, Mohamed 2-8 3-4 7, Adamu 3-6 2-3 9, Bishop 3-8 2-2 9, Patterson 2-5 0-0 5, Battle 4-6 2-2 13, Gazelas 3-4 5-8 13, Tynes 0-1 0-0 0, Osobor 1-2 0-1 2, McMahon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 22-34 70.
Halftime: Montana St., 29-24. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 4-13 (Anderson 2-4, Kilgore 1-1, Smith 1-4, Bertain 0-1, Dixon 0-1, King 0-1, Quinnett 0-1), Montana St. 8-19 (Battle 3-5, Gazelas 2-3, Adamu 1-2, Bishop 1-3, Patterson 1-4, Mohamed 0-2). Fouled Out: Christensen. Rebounds: Idaho 40 (Smith 12), Montana St. 27 (Belo 8). Assists: Idaho 6 (Christensen 2), Montana St. 13 (Bishop 5). Total Fouls: Idaho 30, Montana St. 19. A: 3,481 (8,455).