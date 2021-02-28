MOSCOW — The Idaho men's basketball team couldn't carry the momentum from its first victory to Sunday's senior day.
Montana State hit 62 percent of its field goals in the second half and went on a significant run to eventually pull away from the Vandals in registering a 71-61 Big Sky Conference victory at Memorial Gym.
"I thought they did a really nice job of being aggressive defensively," Idaho coach Zac Claus said. "They really fed off their defensive energy in that regard. It enabled them to play downhill in transition, get themselves going off the bounce, with a couple of good post touches and a few timely 3s there."
Amin Adamu led the Bobcats (10-8, 7-5) with 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Xavier Bishop chipped in 14 points, Jubrile Belo had 12 points and six rebounds and Abdul Mohamed finished with 11 points and seven rebounds as Montana State broke a five-game conference losing skid.
Freshman forward Tanner Christensen came off the bench to lead Idaho (1-20, 1-17) with 12 points, adding five rebounds. Sophomore guard and former Moscow High School standout Gabe Quinnett contributed 10 points as no other Vandal scored in double figures in the final regular-season home game.
Idaho took an early 12-10 lead thanks to a jumper by junior guard DeAndre Robinson at the 11:47 mark. The Vandals stayed at two during the next two minutes until Montana State took the lead with 7:40 left on a 3-pointer by Caleb Bellach. The Bobcats increased it to three but the Vandals hit back with a pair of shots from distance, one each by Quinnett and senior guard Ja'Vary Christmas, to retake the lead at 22-21 with 5:09 to go before intermission. Montana State took the lead for good just 18 seconds later on an Amin Adamu jumper in the paint. The Bobcats increased it to four before a pair of free throws by senior guard Damen Thacker made it 32-30 at halftime.
Quinnett tied it just 20 seconds into the second half on an inside shot, but Montana State scored the next 15 points, including five from Adamu who had an authoritative dunk early in the sput, and the Bobcats ran out to a 47-32 advantage.
"We were trying to find the right guys to be able defend the ball," Claus said. "Those guys, as well as they put it on the deck to penetrate. And then at the other end, we were trying to find the right guys that could finish plays and knock down a timely shot or two."
Idaho would try to mount a rally, getting to within 54-49 midway through the half after Robinson capped it with four points on a pair of free throws and a jump, but that was as close as the Vandals would get.
Idaho closes the regular season with a two-game series at Montana that starts at 4 p.m. Thursday.
MONTANA ST. (10-8, 7-5)
Belo 4-5 4-6 12, Kirby 0-0 0-0 0, Mohamed 5-7 1-2 11, Adamu 8-11 5-6 21, Bishop 4-12 3-4 14, Patterson 0-2 0-0 0, Tynes 2-3 1-3 5, Fernandez 1-1 1-2 3, Bellach 1-2 0-0 3, Hood 0-2 0-0 0, Gazelas 0-1 0-0 0, Fleute 1-1 0-0 2, Shabazz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-47 15-23 71.
IDAHO (1-20, 1-17)
Blakney 2-5 2-2 6, Christmas 3-5 0-0 7, Quinnett 4-6 0-0 10, Thacker 0-4 5-5 5, Garvin 1-2 0-0 2, Christensen 5-6 2-2 12, Robinson 3-9 2-2 9, Madden 0-4 2-2 2, Kilgore 3-3 2-2 8, Hanshaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-44 15-15 61.
Halftime: Montana St., 32-30. 3-Point Goals: Montana St. 4-11 (Bishop 3-5, Bellach 1-2, Gazelas 0-1, Hood 0-1, Mohamed 0-1, Patterson 0-1), Idaho 4-10 (Quinnett 2-3, Christmas 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Thacker 0-1, Madden 0-2). Fouled Out: Garvin. Rebounds: Montana St. 27 (Mohamed, Adamu 7), Idaho 23 (Robinson 7). Assists: Montana St. 8 (Bishop 4), Idaho 12 (Thacker, Madden 3). Total Fouls: Montana St. 15, Idaho 20. Technical: Idaho team.