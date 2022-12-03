Idaho

Idaho senior guard Divant'e Moffitt celebrates a play with freshman forward Nigel Burris in Friday's nonconference game against Northern Illinois at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

 Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW — One of the most impressive things about the Idaho men’s basketball team has been the Vandals’ ability to shoot the ball efficiently. They continued to do that Friday.

Idaho used a 11-2 run to end the first half to open up a lead, then it had a 13-4 spurt to open the second half en route to a 84-47 nonconference victory against Northern Illinois at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

