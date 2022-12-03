MOSCOW — One of the most impressive things about the Idaho men’s basketball team has been the Vandals’ ability to shoot the ball efficiently. They continued to do that Friday.
Idaho used a 11-2 run to end the first half to open up a lead, then it had a 13-4 spurt to open the second half en route to a 84-47 nonconference victory against Northern Illinois at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Coming into the game, the Vandals (3-5) were shooting a 50.5 percent clip this season, ranking 14th among 363 Division I teams. Idaho continued that torrid stretch.
The Vandals were 31-of-56 from the field (55.4 percent), including 11-of-28 (39.3 percent) from 3-point range.
Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt paced Idaho with 22 points and added five assists. Junior forward Isaac Jones added 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Sophomore guard Dominique Ford had 12 points. Freshman forward Nigel Burris chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.
Keshawn Williams paced the Huskies (3-6) with 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
The difference in this one was Idaho’s defense shut down Northern Illinois’ shooting, as the Huskies were just 18-of-54 (33.3 percent) from the field, including 3-of-14 (21.4 percent) from distance.
The two teams didn’t have a lead larger than three points in the first 16 minutes of the game. Moffitt’s layup with 3:10 left pushed the Vandal advantage to 24-19, but Williams’ 3 made it a two-point Idaho edge with 2:50 to go. Then the Vandals went on their spurt to end the first half, with Moffitt hit three 3s in the stretch, and went to the locker room up 35-24.
It was the Jones and Moffitt show to start the second half for Idaho, as they accounted for all of the Vandals’ points in the run to begin the final 20 minutes as Idaho stretched its lead to 48-28. Northern Illinois never got closer than 18 the rest of the way.
The Vandals continue their homestand at 6 p.m. Tuesday against North Dakota.