Idaho men come up short late at Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — The Idaho men’s basketball team shot the ball well in the second half of Saturday’s Big Sky Conference game at Northern Colorado. The problem became the Bears shot the ball just a little better, and did a better job of holding off the Vandals at the end.
Dalton Knecht tallied 34 points and seven rebounds as Northern Colorado used an early run in the final 20 minutes, then held off Idaho 73-67 before 1,214 at Bank of Colorado Arena.
“These young guys have raised my own level of confidence in them, just simply because of how hard they’ve played, their actions, their attitudes,” Vandals coach Zac Claus said of a stretch of four games in eight days in which the team went 2-2. “This hasn’t been an easy week, but this is what you sign up for, this is why you work your tail off all summer long. All the last eight days have done is given me more belief that this group is good enough to have more success.”
Daylen Kountz added 21 points and Brock Wisne had seven points and 12 rebounds for the Bears (7-13, 2-6), who finished 16-for-29 (55.2%) from the field in the second half.
Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt had 26 points and six rebounds for the Vandals (8-13, 2-6), who weren’t too shabby from the field either in the final 20 minutes as they were 14-for-28 (50%). Junior forward Isaac Jones chipped in 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots. Senior guard Trey Smith had 11 points.
Neither team had a lead larger than four points in the first half, with two ties, as Northern Colorado went to the locker room up 32-29.
But the Bears came out on fire in the second half, scoring the first nine points to take a 41-29 advantage just before the first media timeout. Knecht and Kountz accounted for all of Northern Colorado’s points.
The lead for the Bears hovered between six and 10 points for the better part of the next five minutes before the Vandals slowly started to cut into their deficit.
Moffitt went on a personal 7-0 run in about 90 seconds that brought Idaho within 54-52 with 8:27 left in regulation. It was 60-56 when sophomore guard Yusef Salih hit a jumper at the 4:41 mark, then Moffitt picked up a steal and finished a fast break with a layup to tie the game at 60 with 4:12 to go.
“I think they’ve done a much better job in terms of rallying one another,” Claus said. “The connectivity between this group has improved, just in the past week. They’re playing at a tougher level defensively We’re doing a much better job of sharing the ball.”
But Kountz converted in the paint to give Northern Colorado the lead for good, then Knecht had a traditional three-point play on the Bears’ next possession for a 65-60 edge at the 3:26 mark.
Jones then finished his own three-point play 13 seconds later, but Knecht hit a 3 with 2:24 to go as Northern Colorado went up 68-63.
Smith hit a 3 about a minute later to get the Vandals within two, but Knecht, once again, hit a shot in the paint to put the Bears up by four.
Jones was fouled but only could convert one of his free throws for a 70-67 Northern Colorado lead. Idaho got a stop on defense, but Jones couldn’t hit a shot in the paint and the Bears got the rebound. The Vandals were forced to foul and Kountz hit a pair of free throws for the dagger.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Weber State.
IDAHO (8-13, 2-6)
Moffitt 12-22 1-2 26, Jones 5-9 6-11 17, Salih 2-7 0-0 4, Ford 1-1 0-0 3, Burris 0-3 0-0 0, T. Smith 4-6 0-0 11, R. Smith 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 26-53 9-15 67.