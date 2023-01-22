Idaho men come up short late at Northern Colorado

Idaho junior forward Isaac Jones finishes a dunk during Saturday's Big Sky Conference game against Northern Colorado at Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley, Colo.

 Courtesy Jam David

GREELEY, Colo. — The Idaho men’s basketball team shot the ball well in the second half of Saturday’s Big Sky Conference game at Northern Colorado. The problem became the Bears shot the ball just a little better, and did a better job of holding off the Vandals at the end.

Dalton Knecht tallied 34 points and seven rebounds as Northern Colorado used an early run in the final 20 minutes, then held off Idaho 73-67 before 1,214 at Bank of Colorado Arena.

