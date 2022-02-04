CEDAR CITY, Utah — Idaho’s men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome another hot start from an opposing team.
Southern Utah hit almost 55 percent of its field goals in the first half and cruised to a 75-59 victory against the Vandals at America First Events Center.
The Thunderbirds (14-6, 8-2) had five players score in double figures. Tevian Jones led the way with 22 points and added nine rebounds. John Knight III had 14 points, four rebounds and four steals. Maizen Fausett chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds. Dre Marin added 12 points and three steals. Jason Spurgin finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks.
Senior guard Mikey Dixon paced Idaho (5-17, 2-10), losers of three straight, with 17 points. Senior guard Trevante Anderson tallied 11 points and five rebounds. Junior guard Rashad Smith had 11 points and six rebounds.
Southern Utah came out guns ablazing, taking leads of 8-2, 12-4 and 19-6 in the first five minutes of action. Fausett and Jones had six points apiece in the early run. Knight hit a 3 at the 12:07 mark to put the Thunderbirds up 26-11.
The Vandals trimmed their deficit to 14 points with 5:27 left in the half as Dixon converted a traditional three-point play. Southern Utah went into halftime up 42-28.
The Thunderbirds went 18-for-33 (54.5 percent) from the field in the first 20 minutes, including 5-of-11 (45.5 percent) on 3s. In contrast, Idaho was 10-for-24 (41.7 percent), including 3-of-10 (30 percent) from distance.
The Vandals cut the gap to 44-33 early in the second half after a 3 from freshman guard Yusef Salih and a layup from Dixon in the first 1:49 of play. Anderson then scored five consecutive points, and a 3 from senior guard Nolan Bertain got Idaho to within 48-41 with 13:40 remaining.
But that was as close as Idaho would get, as Southern Utah gradually would start creating distance.
The Thunderbirds had advantages in points off turnovers (20-13), points in the paint (42-28), second-chance points (13-5) and fast-break points (11-3) as they forced the Vandals into 18 turnovers for the game.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. next Thursday at home against Idaho State.
IDAHO (5-17, 2-10)
Christensen 4-5 1-2 9, T.Anderson 4-14 2-2 11, Bertain 1-5 0-0 3, Dixon 5-13 6-7 17, Kilgore 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 4-9 2-3 11, Salih 2-4 0-0 6, Hanshaw 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-52 11-14 59.
S. UTAH (14-6, 8-2)
Fausett 5-9 2-2 12, Spurgin 4-6 2-2 10, Jones 9-17 0-0 22, Marin 5-9 1-1 12, Moody 0-4 0-0 0, Knight 5-9 3-5 14, Butler 1-3 3-4 5, Moore 0-4 0-0 0, Fleming 0-3 0-0 0, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Muhammad 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 11-14 75.
Halftime: S. Utah, 42-28. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 6-20 (Salih 2-4, T.Anderson 1-3, Dixon 1-3, Smith 1-4, Bertain 1-5, Kilgore 0-1), S. Utah 6-21 (Jones 4-8, Knight 1-1, Marin 1-3, Butler 0-1, Fleming 0-1, Moody 0-1, Fausett 0-3, Moore 0-3). Fouled Out: Christensen. Rebounds: Idaho 26 (Smith 6), S. Utah 35 (Fausett, Jones 9). Assists: Idaho 9 (Bertain 3), S. Utah 10 (Moody 4). Total Fouls: Idaho 16, S. Utah 17. A: 2,033 (5,300).