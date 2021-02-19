PORTLAND, Ore. — Ballhandling problems again plagued the winless Idaho men’s basketball team Thursday in an 84-64 Big Sky Conference loss to Portland State at Viking Pavilion.
The Vandals (0-18, 0-15) committed 26 turnovers and mustered only five steals against the team just above them at the bottom of the conference standings.
Damen Thacker came off the bench for 16 points before fouling out for the Vandals. James Scott had 14 points for the Vikings (7-9, 4-5).
Scott Blakney tallied 12 points for Idaho, which lost decisively despite shooting 50 percent and winning the rebound column 32-22. The Vikings also converted half their field goals.
“We struggled to keep them from getting into the paint and make plays that way,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “We just weren’t solid enough handling the ball on both ends of the floor.”
Adhering to a recent pattern, Idaho did its best work in the first half, trailing 37-31 at halftime.
“I thought our execution, we had some moments that it was really good,” Claus said of the first 20 minutes. “We were attacking the rim off the dribble. We were able to free up Gabe (Quinnett) a few times off of easy pin-down screens. ... At the same time, we were able to get some quality post touches for Scott.”
The two teams will meet again at noon Saturday at Memorial Gym.
IDAHO (0-18, 0-15)
Blakney 4-6 4-4 12, Thiombane 0-5 5-6 5, Christmas 3-5 2-2 9, Madden 2-4 0-0 5, Quinnett 4-8 0-0 11, Thacker 6-8 4-5 16, Kilgore 1-4 0-0 2, Christensen 0-0 1-2 1, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Hanshaw 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 21-41 17-20 64.
PORTLAND ST. (7-9, 4-5)
Thomas 3-7 0-0 6, Eyman 2-6 1-2 5, Burke 2-4 1-2 6, Dawson 4-6 1-1 12, Scott 3-6 7-9 14, Hall 3-7 0-1 6, Hardy 5-8 0-0 11, Nelson 3-4 0-0 8, Greeley 1-3 4-4 6, Nielsen-Skinner 1-1 3-4 6, Wood 0-2 2-2 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Angeles 0-0 0-0 0, Holt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 19-25 84.
Halftime: Portland St., 37-31. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 5-13 (Quinnett 3-6, Christmas 1-2, Madden 1-2, Kilgore 0-1, Thacker 0-1, Thiombane 0-1), Portland St. 9-24 (Dawson 3-5, Nelson 2-3, Hardy 1-1, Nielsen-Skinner 1-1, Burke 1-3, Scott 1-3, Holt 0-1, Wood 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Hall 0-4). Fouled Out: Thacker. Rebounds: Idaho 25 (Thiombane 7), Portland St. 20 (Thomas, Eyman, Scott 4). Assists: Idaho 12 (Madden 6), Portland St. 18 (Scott 7). Total Fouls: Idaho 24, Portland St. 23.