Idaho impresses in first game of new era under Eck

PULLMAN — The influence Jason Eck had on the Idaho football team was felt immediately.
He knew aggression was important not only for a Football Championship Subdivision vs Football Bowl Subdivision matchup — but for a rivalry game that hasn’t been played in six years.
His aggression didn’t quite pay off as Idaho fell to Washington State 24-17 at Gesa Field on Saturday in the Battle of the Palouse rivalry, but clearly the first-year coach put down a marker for teams the Vandals will play in the future.
“I’m proud of these guys, and I don’t think anyone on this team has been around to play a Power Five team that close,” Eck said. “Last year we lost both our games by 42 points, so I give these players a ton of credit in buying in and believing they can win the game.”
Here are some takeaways from the first game of the Eck era:
Turnovers, clock management made the difference in the first half
Ben Bertram forced two of Idaho’s three turnovers. The biggest one came with 11 minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Bertram caused Cougars receiver Donovan Ollie to fumble, and Marcus Harris scooped up the loose ball and ran 45 yards for a touchdown, giving Idaho an early lead.
“Turnovers are key to victory,” Idaho senior linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae said. “We just came up short and there’s nothing to it.”
Idaho added a 27-yard field goal from Ricardo Chavez with 3:27 left in the first to extend its lead to 10-0. It allowed the Vandals to establish the run and control the clock.
By the end of the first half, Idaho had seven more minutes of possession time on the Cougars.
Momentum makes or breaks a team
The Vandals’ ability to chew the clock on offense was effective in the first half when they had a lead. However, they couldn’t make the proper adjustments when they fell behind.
When Cameron Ward found De’Zhaun Stribling for a 13-yard score to give Washington State a 17-10 lead, it kind of took a bit of the wind out of Idaho’s sails.
The Cougars would score 24 unanswered points before Gevani McCoy found Jordan Dwyer for a 23-yard touchdown with 6:05 left in regulation.
Idaho continued to seize on late momentum as Washington State kicker Dean Janikowski missed a 23-yard field goal wide right with 53 seconds left, giving the Vandals a chance to win.
McCoy matriculated Idaho down the field, connecting with Jermaine Jackson for a 28-yard gain on a third-and-10 to keep the drive alive.
But two plays later, McCoy was intercepted by Daiyan Henley to seal the victory for Washington State.
“I was super excited to try and win the game,” McCoy said. “Hats off to our defense for that. They played hard all game and to come up with that huge stop was pretty crazy.”
From ‘or’ to ‘is’
Five minutes before kickoff, the Vandals announced McCoy would be the starting quarterback. He finished 21-for-32 passing for 212 yards and a touchdown.
“It was a dream come true and I was just ready,” McCoy said. “I was just ready to lead my team and battle. My emotions were just surreal.”
McCoy’s struggles came when the offensive line couldn’t win battles with the Cougars defensive line. The Washington State defense registered six sacks and four quarterback hurries.
In the fourth quarter, Fa’avae recovered a Nakita Watson fumble in what looked like a huge momentum swing.
But on the next series, the line went on to allow two sacks and had two offsides penalties
When the line held up, McCoy delivered and show his ability to connect on the deep ball.
He connected with Jackson on a beautifully placed 42-yard pass to set up a Chavez field goal in the first half.
Idaho 10 0 0 7 — 17Washington St. 0 10 7 7 — 24
First Quarter
UI: M.Harris 48 fumble return (Chavez kick), 11:11.
UI: FG Chavez 27, 3:28.
Second Quarter
WSU: Bell 3 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 3:13.
WSU: FG Janikowski 34, :06.
Third Quarter
WSU: Stribling 14 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 8:17.
Fourth Quarter
WSU: Jenkins 8 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 10:33.
UI: Dwyer 23 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), 6:05.
A: 25,233.
UI WSU
First downs 13 20
Total Net Yards 277 370
Rushes-yards 34-64 25-134
Passing 213 236
Punt Returns 1-(-1) 2-6
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-20
Interceptions Ret. 1-11 2-11
Comp-Att-Int 21-33-2 26-40-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-35 3-14
Punts 5-40.8 4-42.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-3
Penalties-Yards 6-50 3-35
Time of Possession 37:01 22:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Idaho, Woods 10-60, Johnson 8-13, Carter 4-11, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Jordan 1-(minus 2), McCoy 10-(minus 17). Washington St., Watson 18-114, C.Ward 5-12, Jenkins 1-9, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING: Idaho, McCoy 21-33-2-213. Washington St., C.Ward 26-40-0-236.
RECEIVING: Idaho, Jackson 6-114, Ha.Hatten 5-14, Dwyer 3-39, Traynor 2-29, Whitney 1-13, Johnson 1-5, Carter 1-0, Woods 1-0, Puffer 1-(minus 1). Washington St., Stribling 8-52, Ollie 5-54, Bell 4-36, Victor 3-38, Watson 2-22, (Team) 1-12, Jenkins 1-8, Peters 1-8, Smith-Wade 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Washington St., Janikowski 51, 23.
