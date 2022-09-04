Idaho impresses in first game of new era under Eck

Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy, left, stiff-arms Washington State defensive back Jaden Hicks during the second quarter of Saturday’s Battle of the Palouse game at Gesa Field.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

PULLMAN — The influence Jason Eck had on the Idaho football team was felt immediately.

He knew aggression was important not only for a Football Championship Subdivision vs Football Bowl Subdivision matchup — but for a rivalry game that hasn’t been played in six years.

