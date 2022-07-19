University of IdahoWork recently was completed on the indoor track and tennis facility inside the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome named for former Pullman High School track standout Lauren McCluskey.
University of IdahoWork recently was completed on the indoor track and tennis facility inside the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome named for former Pullman High School track standout Lauren McCluskey.
University of Idaho The surface of the new track inside the Kibbie Dome is made of vulcanized rubber and has been used for Olympic Games in Beijing, London, Rio and Tokyo.
Idaho’s track and field media day took place a few days ago, and the prevailing topic was the building and completion of the new indoor tennis courts and track inside the Kibbie Dome. More specifically, the person the track was named after.
The school Thursday named the indoor track Lauren McCluskey Track, in honor of the former Pullman High School and Utah standout who was tragically murdered in 2018.
In high school, McCluskey would use UI’s facilities to train became friends with members of the Vandals’ team and staff.
“She had ties here well before I showed up,” UI director of track and field Tim Cawley said. “I think back to the first time I met Lauren. I was working on the outdoor track and took a break on my first day, I look down and saw someone hurdling.”
After that day, Cawley developed a relationship with the McCluskey family and tried to recruit her for the track team.
Lauren was tragically murdered in Salt Lake City at the age of 21 by a man she had a brief relationship with. The man stalked and attempted to extort her for money before her death.
After Lauren’s death, her parents, Matt and Jill McCluskey, sued the state of Utah and won $13.5 million, $3 million of which went toward starting the Luaren McCluskey Foundation.
The foundation focuses on campus safety and works with more than 5,000 universities that have Title IX federal funding, and helps highlight and funds research to help change cultures of poor responses to dating violence and stalking on college campuses.
The foundation also offers financial assistance to underprivileged high school student athletes and animal-related projects and shelters.
According to Adam Bohrer, a contractor from Wall2Wall Flooring of Pocatello in Boise who installed the surface, the material for the indoor track — Mondotrack vulcanized rubber — has been used at the Olympics in Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.
The track will get a lot of use in its first season, as the Vandals will host the Big Sky indoor championships in 2023.
McCluskey’s name will be seen by thousands of people every year, not just those in the Palouse, will know her name and her story.
“It’s special to be a part of her legacy,” Cawley said.