Idaho honors McCluskey with renaming of indoor track

Runners compete in the women’s 800 on the new Lauren McCluskey Track inside the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome on Friday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

On Friday, the University of Idaho provided what could only be described as an emotional and surreal moment for the entire Palouse track and field community.

Jill and Matt McCluskey were present for the ribbon cutting and the official dedication ceremony for the new Lauren McCluskey Track inside the Kibbie Dome during the fourth annual Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open.

Tags

Recommended for you