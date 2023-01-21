Idaho honors McCluskey with renaming of indoor track

On Friday, the University of Idaho provided what could only be described as an emotional and surreal moment for the entire Palouse track and field community.
Jill and Matt McCluskey were present for the ribbon cutting and the official dedication ceremony for the new Lauren McCluskey Track inside the Kibbie Dome during the fourth annual Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open.
Lauren McCluskey, a former University of Utah track standout, was murdered on Oct. 22, 2018, by a man she briefly dated.
Lauren McCluskey grew up in Pullman and was a Washington state high school state champion in the high jump. She also set the 100-meter hurdles mark as a member of the Pullman High School track team. She would train at UI’s facilities during the winter.
One year after the passing of Lauren McCluskey, Idaho renamed the track meet the school hosts in her honor.
Matt and Jill McCluskey donated $1 million to the University of Idaho’s track and field program in February 2022, with the money earmarked for the resurfacing of the track.
“This was Lauren’s home track during the winter months. She was always welcomed here,” Jill McCluskey said. “With this new track, Lauren will always have a presence in the Kibbie Dome.”
The track was finished on July 14, with the goal of turning the two-day meet that began Friday into a premier event.
One year in and it’s already brought in several high-profile college from around the region including Lewis-Clark State, Washington State, Utah, Whitworth, Linfield and Gonzaga.
“As the athletes compete here today and in the future, my hope is that Lauren’s light will shine through them as they compete with all their hearts for their schools,” Jill McCluskey said, “as well as treat others with kindness and care.”
The family and those in attendance were able to take in the new 300-meter track with a Mondotrack Super X surface along with Wall 2 Wall commercial flooring.
The surface includes UI branding with the words “Lauren McCluskey Track” in the center. The logo is the largest logo ever integrated into a track.
“The University of Idaho played a small part in her journey, and we’re proud that her legacy will endure here at the Lauren McCluskey Track,” University of Idaho president Scott Green said. “Thank you to the McCluskey family for this donation and for making this game-changing surface a reality. We’re looking forward to seeing records fall here in the Kibbie Dome.”
After speeches from Jill McCluskey and Green, UI athletic director Terry Gawlik unveiled a plaque dedicated to Lauren McCluskey.
The plaque included a bronze silhouette of Lauren McCluskey with a short biography as well as a memorium that says, “May Lauren’s light continue to shine through the current and future athletes who train and compete here, her home track at the University of Idaho.”
The official dedication of the Lauren McCluskey Track happened today at @uidaho. Lauren’s light will continue to shine brightly through all of the current and future athletes that will compete here. #ForLaurenpic.twitter.com/Moj69kXtzQ