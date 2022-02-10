Idaho has hired a volleyball coach, and the school went halfway around the world to find him.
Chris Gonzalez, who has coached in several Division I conferences, was named the school’s seventh coach. He succeeds Debbie Buchanan, who retired in November after winning 320 matches in a 22-year career.
“I’m so excited for our volleyball program to have the opportunity to work with Chris and his staff,” athletic director Terry Gawlik said. “They bring a new energy and excitement to not only our volleyball program but our entire department. Chris is one of the premier volleyball analysts in not only the country, but the entire world. Chris was highly recommended to me by (Wisconsin coach) Kelly Sheffield, who just won a national championship. We are thrilled to get someone of that caliber.”
Gonzalez appreciated the opporunity to return to the college scene after many years leading teams overseas.
“During the interview process, I was most compelled by the vision and goals Terry and the administration have set not only for volleyball but for the entirety of the athletic department,” said Gonzalez, who has coached in the Pac-12, Big West, Big South and Big Ten conferences. “Her goals are clear and direct. The opportunity to work with an administrator with a volleyball background, someone who genuinely cares about the growth and evolution of our sport cannot be overstated.”
Most recently, Gonzalez has been the setting coach and offensive coordiator for the Denso Corporation Airybees in Japan’s V.League Division 1, the top professional league in that nation. He helped the Airybees to back-to-back V.League final fours, which were the team’s first appearances in that event since 2006. Gonzalez also was a part of the team that earned a bronze medal in the 2021 Empress Cup.
Gonzalez, who graduated from Iowa, also has led and assisted on the United States’ women’s national team, as well as the Netherlands national team and the Czech Republic’s junior national team. He coached Team USA to medals at the FIVB World Championships, the FIVB World Cup, the FIVB World Grand Prix and the Pan American Games.
Gonzalez led teams that have won three European national championships, three Super Cups and three National Beker Cups, including a national championship in his first attempt as a head coach in 2009. In each season abroad, Gonzalez’s teams qualified for CEV European Cup competition including the CEV Champions League, CEV Cup, and CEV Challenge Cup.
Back stateside, he helped Long Beach State to NCAA Final Fours from 1997-99 and 2001, including the first undefeated national title run in 1998 as LBS finished 36-0.
Assisting Gonzalez will be Bryan Bastuba and Kalisha Goree.
Bastuba has spent the past three seasons at Southern Indiana, and Goree most recently was an assistant at Akron.
“When I considered the staff, thoughtfulness, progressive, caring, and detail-oriented were the characteristics I felt our program deserved,” Gonzalez said. “I wanted to be a part of a staff that could challenge each other and our student-athletes. Kalisha and Bryan were my first calls. Both are thinkers and educators, bright, and forward thinking. They are also terrific trainers with the rare ability to teach and skill-develop with the ball.”
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.