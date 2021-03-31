Baseball
Clearwater Valley
Coach — Josh Bradley (eighth seaosn)
Last year’s record — 0-1
Returning lettermen — JJ Propst, sr. OF; Connor Jackson, sr., P; Luke Olsen, sr., OF; Aiden Martinez, sr., C; Tristin Dominguez, sr., OF; Ridge Shown, jr., P; Laton Schlieper, jr., C; Anthony Fabbi, soph., P.
Outlook — The Rams, who placed second in Whitepine League standings two years ago before having their 2020 season canceled, boast a “strong senior class of kids that have been playing the game since they were little,” according to Bradley.
“While we aren’t going to overpower anyone on the mound or in the batter’s box, I do believe we will play fundamentally sound baseball, be able to throw strikes, and play sufficient defense to compete with the other Whitepine League teams,” Bradley said.
Grangeville
Coach — Lee Nadiger (seventh season)
Last year’s record — 1-0
Returning lettermen — Blake Schoo, SS; Tori Ebert, P; Tommy Reynolds, P/CF; Gannon Garman, 2B; Reece Wimer, 3B; Miles LeFebvre.
Outlook — “A ton of experience in the infield and pitching” will benefit this year’s Bulldogs, according to Nadiger.
Having had their season cut off after only one game last year, they will “need a few games to get back in the swing of things,” and to integrate underclassmen making their first starts in the outfield.
Orofino
Coach — Dylan Midstokke (fourth season)
Last year’s record — Season canceled
Returning letterwinners — Joe Sparano, sr., UTIL; Brayden Turcott, sr., UTIL; Rylan Larson, sr., UTIL; Jaron Christopherson sr., C/IF; Devon Wentland, sr. OF; Steve Bradbury, jr., IF/OF; Emmett Lilly, jr., OF; Slade Sneddon, jr., OF; Nick Drobish, soph., IF.
Outlook — The Maniacs are an athletic group with a substantial cast of returning lettermen.
They will need to work on having a sturdy pitching roster this season, and on navigating the minefields of inclement weather and COVID.
Potlatch
Coach — Tyler Petty (first season)
Last year’s record — Season canceled
Returning lettermen — Jarod Grady, sr., P/1B; Tyler Howard, jr., P/SS; Logan Whitney, jr., 3B; Izack McNeal, jr., OF; Randon Lusby, jr., OF.
Outlook — Veteran pitching will be a major strength for what is otherwise a young Loggers team.
“My concerns are how quickly we respond coming off a season that was canceled last year,” Petty said. “Our juniors have only seen the diamond as freshmen.”
Softball
Clearwater Vallley/Kamiah (co-op)
Coach — Vincent Martinez (second year)
Last year’s record — Season canceled
Returning letterwinners — N/A
Outlook — Martinez is hoping to build up a program he didn’t have a chance to coach in 2020 because of the pandemic. He thinks they’ll be in the hunt for the Whitepine League title with a group he says is excited to get better as the season progresses.
Grangeville
Coach — Jerime Zimmerman (first season)
Last year’s record — Season canceled
Returning letterwinners — Mary Kate Forsman, sr., 1B; Taylor Zimmerman, sr., 2B; Nevaeh Kent, sr., 3B.
Outlook — Coach Zimmerman is betting on “a great coaching staff and a great group of girls” to be able to overcome the rust of a long layoff and navigate the potential disruptions of weather and COVID issues.
Genesee
Coach — Brian Malcolm (fifth season)
Last year’s record — Season canceled
Returning letterwinners — N/A
Outlook — Outside of three seniors, the Genesee softball team will be made up of all underclassmen. Malcolm expects a difficult season ahead because of low numbers, weather, and coronavirus concerns.
Kendrick
Coach — Morgan LeBlanc (fifth season)
Last year’s record — Season canceled
Returning letterwinners — Hannah Tweit, jr., 3B; Erin Morgan, jr., 1B/P; Jordan Jenkins, sr., RF; Mikayla Beyers, sr., 2B/LF.
Outlook — Kendrick will have a lot of inexperience, but a solid core of returners are expected to ease the burden. LeBlanc, who led the Tigers to the Class 1A state championship two years ago, expects his team to hover around the middle of the pack in the Whitepine League.
Lewiston
Coach — Kristin Delp (fourth season)
Last year’s record — 2-0
Returning letterwinners — Samantha Mader, sr., P/IF; Kate Banks, jr., IF; Taryn Barney, jr., C/IF; Karlie Taylor, jr., OF; Loryn Barney, soph., UTIL; Lanie Weeks, sr., OF.
Outlook — Getting back into a rhythm will be important for the Bengals, who lost a number of key players from last year’s canceled season. Lewiston still has some experience back, but will look to develop chemistry as the season progresses.
Delp expects everyone will need to step up and stay healthy if the Bengals are to be successful.
Orofino
Coach — Sean Diffin (second season)
Last year’s record — 1-1
Returning letterwinners — Molly Madden, sr., C; Kaycee Hudson, jr., P/IF; Riley Schwartz, jr., IF/OF.
Outlook — The Maniacs head into the season without much experience, but Diffin said he feels there is a bunch of a talent.
Hudson figures to be a key pillar in the circle.
Boys’ golf
Lewiston
Coach — Shawn Nilsson (13th season)
Returning state qualifier — Jack Seibly, jr.
Outlook — Nilsson is looking to Seibly, a 2019 state qualifier, along with sophomore Carson King for leadership this season.
Building top-to-bottom depth on the roster will be a key emphasis for the Bengal boys.
Moscow
Coach — Trent Brown
Returning state qualifier — Bryden Brown, jr.
Outlook — Bryden Brown took a trip to state in his freshman season. Now a junior, the 2019 qualifier could be one of the headliners for coach Trent Brown, who listed weather and logistics of the Palouse area as being potential hurdles.
Girls’ golf
Lewiston
Coach — Gregg Macmillian (26th season)
Returning state qualifiers — N/A
Outlook — Lewiston took part in one match last year before the pandemic shut down sports. Teryn McCarthy and Abigail Tellez are the only returners.
Longtime coach Macmillian said he’s looking forward to seeing some of the varsity freshmen in action, a few of which he thinks have great potential.
Moscow
Coach — Trent Brown (first season)
Returning state qualifiers — N/A
Outlook — Although the Bears will be thin with just four returners, coach Trent Brown said the four will be “gritty competition.”