Idaho receiver Jermaine Jackson, center, jumps into the end zone to score a touchdown during Saturday’s Big Sky Conference game against the Portland State. The Vandals will play at No. 2 Sacramento State at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Washington State Cougars wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (88) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against Utah during a quarter of a Pac-12 football game against Utah at Gesa Field in Pullman on Thursday.
Idaho coach Jason Eck, second from left, celebrates with his team Saturday after beating Portland State in a Big Sky Conference game at the Kibbie Dome.
Seemingly every website, source or Twitter feed that’s given a Football Championship Subdivision playoff prediction has Sacramento State earning the automtic bid out of the Big Sky Conference.
It could be because “the experts” are going off the information they currently have or just playing it safe. But it seems like no one is giving Idaho (5-2, 4-0) a chance at 6 p.m. Pacific on Saturday against the Hornets (7-0, 4-0) at Hornet Stadium.
The dismissal of the Vandals can be taken a step further by looking at the FCS coaches and media polls. Montana State and Sacramento State, who like the Vandals are unbeaten in the conference, are ranked Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in both polls.
Where does Idaho rank? The Vandals are No. 14 in the STATS Perform media poll and No. 23 in the coaches poll. Idaho is multiple spots lower despite the fact it allows fewer points than Montana State, has more sacks than Sacramento State and has forced more turnovers than either of those teams.
But it seems almost par for the course for people to count out the Vandals. Who hasn’t? But if Idaho has taught the college football world anything this season, it’s that you can’t count it out until the clock hits triple zeros.
On paper, the Vandals match up well with Sacramento State. A victory will mean a lot for the rising program.
What a win means
Not only will a win mark Idaho’s first 5-0 start to conference play since 1989, but it might finally force people to take this team seriously.
It would be the second time in three weeks the Vandals would beat a top-3 team in the FCS, after a 30-23 victory Oct. 15 against then-No. 2 Montana.
What made that win more impressive was that it was on the road. In arguably Sacramento State’s biggest game of the year last week against those same Grizzlies, it only had 7,000 people in the stands. Idaho is 2-2 on the road, with its only losses coming against Power Five teams in Washington State and Indiana.
While bringing the Little Brown Stein back to Moscow for the first time since 1999 was huge, this game against Sacramento State will mean more. The Vandals would, at the least, have to be considered for inclusion in the top 10.
Obviously, that’s up to others to decide.
How can they get it done?
While talking about all the reasons Idaho deserves more respect is fun, and in a way true, it doesn’t matter if the Vandals don’t show up.
With how well Idaho has executed game plans all season, it matches up really well with the Hornets. An explainer:
A big reason the Vandals were able to win at Montana was because they forced mobile quarterback Lucas Johnson to stay in the pocket. Sacramento State’s two quarterbacks, Jake Dunniway and Asher O’Hara, have the ability to run, but the Hornets are more likely to design run plays for O’Hara.
If Idaho can effectively use a spy to keep either quarterback, honest like it did against Montana, then the secondary has chances to make plays.
Stopping Sacramento State’s rushing attack is another key. The Hornets rank second in the Big Sky with 261 rushing yards per game. The Vandals’ run defense has been stout, allowing 107 yards per outing, the third-best in the conference. Against the Grizzlies, Idaho allowed 52 rushing yards on 44 carries. Against Portland State, it allowed 128 yards on 40 carries.
Offensively, Idaho has to continue to chug along. It’s the best in the conference in offensive efficiency. The Vandals also have turned the ball over just three percent of time, No. 1 in the FCS.
The gist is, if Idaho shows up and play like it has all year, there’s no reason the Vandals should lose. Why so simple? They don’t turn the ball over and they shut down the run game, the two biggest keys to winning at any level.