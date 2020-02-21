NAMPA, Idaho — Madison Shears had missed her first six 3-point attempts — but she kept shooting, and it’s a good thing.
Shears made her last two 3s — both at timely moments — to propel the Prairie High School girls’ basketball team past Raft River 45-35 on Thursday at Columbia High School in the opening round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament. Shears’ 3s were the only makes of Prairie’s 15 attempts from outside.
“I just felt in the moment of the game, and was just feeling it,” said Shears, who finished with 13 points. “And when I’m feeling it, I shoot the ball.”
Prairie (18-4) next will face Grace (19-3), a 46-34 winner against Liberty Charter, at 5:15 p.m. Pacific today in a semifinal round contest.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Raft River — which had trailed by as many as nine in the third — pulled to within a shot of the Pirates before Shears made her last 3.
“I knew it was going in as soon as I shot it,” said Shears, whose bucket gave the Pirates a 37-32 lead with 4:20 left. “I just got confident after I made the first one.”
Shears’ first 3 came with Raft River (13-10) within five late in the third, and helped the Pirates carry a seven-point lead into the final period.
“I was just pumped and (that) got my teammates pumped,” Shears said. “It was like a domino effect.”
After Shears’ last 3, the Pirates finished the contest on an 8-3 run.
“Sometimes, those 3-pointers can break your back,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “For us, that was a clutch shot. And ... it’s not a shot I want to live and die on. ... But she hit it when we needed it, and I won’t complain about it.”
Mader also won’t complain about her team’s second-half defense. The Pirates held the Trojans to 21 percent during the final 16 minutes. The school from southern Idaho finished with 19 turnovers.
Forcing those giveaways, Shears and Ellea Uhlenkott nabbed four steals apiece for the Pirates while Tara Schlader added two and Delanie Lockett and India Peery each had one. Prairie’s shortest player, 5-foot-3 Kristin Wemhoff, led the Cottonwood school in rebounds (six) for the second time in as many games.
“I think little Kristin Wemhoff, my little freshman, played a great game,” Mader said. “She played like a senior tonight. And when a freshman’s playing like that in such a big game, it’s big for us.”
Also big for Prairie was 6-foot forward Ciara Chaffee, who recorded five blocks — two of them within a minute’s span early in the second quarter to set the tone.
“We knew they were going to put pressure on us,” Raft River coach Cody Powers said. “I thought we (initially) did a good job of handling that pressure, but then they made some tweaks to that half-court trap and there was just a stretch there where we didn’t handle it the way we wanted to.
“Credit to them. They’re a really good team.”
Mader said the same of Raft River.
“They kind of play like the teams up north,” Mader said of the Trojans, who were led by Kaybree Christensen’s eight points. “We knew they were going to be fast, but I wasn’t expecting their defense to be as uptempo as it was.”
Prairie went 11-for-21 at the foul line.
PRAIRIE (18-4)
Delanie Lockett 3 0-0 6, Kristin Wemhoff 2 3-6 7, Madison Shears 4 3-7 13, Ellea Uhlenkott 3 0-0 6, Josie Remacle 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 2 1-2 5, Molly Johnson 0 0-0 0, India Peery 2 2-2 6, Ciara Chaffee 0 2-4 2, Sydnee Bruegeman 0 0-0 0, Hope Schwartz 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 11-21 45.
RAFT RIVER (13-10)
Kamri Ottley 1-4 2-2 4, Kaybree Christensen 3 2-2 8, Grace Smith 0 2-3 2, Braylee Heaton 2 2-4 7, Jessie Ward 0 1-4 1, Marie Branch 1 0-0 2, Alexis Gardiner 0 0-0 0, Karlee Christensen 2 0-0 6, Macie Larsen 0 5-6 5. Totals 9 14-21 35.
Prairie 8 7 14 16—45
Raft River 8 9 7 11—35
3-point goals — Shears 2. Heaton, Christensen 2.
