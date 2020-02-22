NAMPA, Idaho — The number of minutes the Savages’ shooting drought lasted matched the number of players they played: five.
That cold spell to start the fourth quarter cost the Salmon River girls’ basketball team as it fell Friday at Nampa High School in an Idaho Class 1A Division II semifinal to Rockland, 44-28.
Lotus Harper led the Savages (17-5) with 12 points and hit a 3-pointer with several seconds left in the third to give the Riggins school a 24-23 lead. But Rockland (22-3) opened the fourth on a 12-0 run, scoring on its first six possessions as Salmon River missed its first eight shots.
Rockland was led by Madalyn Permann’s 16 points, with half of those coming in the fourth, when the Bulldogs found a way to get her free by setting on-the-ball picks for the 5-foot-6 senior guard.
Emily Diaz, who tallied 10 points for Salmon River, scored on a putback with about three minutes remaining for the Savages’ first points of the fourth. That pulled them to within 35-26, but the Savages committed a turnover on their next possession, forcing them to begin fouling to stop the clock.
The Savages suited up six players, but Avery Jones didn’t play, since “the high-pressure defense wasn’t really a good place to put her,” coach Paula Tucker said.
Despite playing its starters the entirety of the game, Salmon River pressed — and that seemed to work for three quarters.
“With their (height), we had to try to get the ball before it got down underneath,” Tucker said.
Playing with heart
Tucker knew one thing for certain after her team lost.
“Lack of effort wasn’t (the problem),” Tucker said.
Rockland’s coach agreed.
“You’ve got your hands full when you play them,” Vern Nelson said. “Those kids do not quit.”
Which Nelson said made him nervous — even with his team leading by double digits with less than two minutes left.
“I’m sitting there going, ‘Holy smokes. They’re just not going to quit,’” Nelson said. “When you only play with six, and you play like they did, you’ve gotta totally tip your hat to them.
“I appreciate those girls.”
ROCKLAND (22-3)
Whitney Petersen 0 0-0 0, Hillary Hansen 0 0-0 0, Charlotte Wilson 3 1-3 7, Mitana Robinson 0 0-0 0, Evie Waite 1 0-1 3, Kiersley Boyer 4 2-2 10, Libby Swan 0 0-0 0, Angie Le 2 0-0 4, Kamiah Garner 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Permann 5 5-5 16, Ember Farr 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 8-11 44.
SALMON RIVER (17-5)
Lotus Harper 4 3-3 12, Jordyn Pottenger 1 0-0 2, Avery Jones 0 0-0 0, Emily Diaz 4 2-2 10, Alethea Chapman 0 0-0 0, Sofie Branstetter 2 0-1 4. Totals 11 5-6 28.
Rockland 5 8 10 21—44
Salmon River 4 11 9 4—28
3-point goals — Waite, Permann, Harper.
Edelman may be contacted at bedelman@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2277.