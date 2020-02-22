NAMPA, Idaho — India Peery couldn’t stand the “air-ball” chants coming from the opposing student section whenever she touched the ball, so she did something about it.
Peery sank a late, go-ahead 3-pointer to give the Prairie High School girls’ basketball team a 47-42 win Friday night against Grace at Columbia High School in a Idaho Class 1A Division I semifinal game.
Prairie (19-4) will play Lapwai (24-1) for the title at 10:30 a.m. Pacific today at the Idaho Center.
Madison Shears led Prairie with 20 points and Ellea Uhlenkott — after drawing a foul while corralling a defensive rebound with 1:55 left — tied the game on a pair of bonus free throws.
“That was probably the most pivotal part of the game,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said, “because if you don’t get it, honestly, you’re in deep trouble.”
Grace (19-4) appeared in deep trouble when, shortly after Peery’s go-ahead 3 with just more than a minute left, Ciara Chaffee took a charge from Grizzlies forward Maniah Clegg.
The Grizzlies — who’d led by as many as seven late in the third — tried to press immediately afterward. But Peery thwarted that by lofting a long baseball pass to Shears, who drew a foul with 52 seconds left (and split her resulting free throws for a four-point lead).
Grace did pull back within 3, but with time on Prairie’s side, the Grizzlies were forced to spot the Pirates free throws the rest of the way — and the Cottonwood school made enough shots at the line to keep its opponent from really threatening.
Tough break
On the same play that saw Clegg charge into Chaffee, Uhlenkott departed the game with what Mader said was a broken nose. Mader doesn’t know how it happened, but knows this: Uhlenkott will play today.
“You can play with a broken nose,” Mader said.
Stalling too soon?
With 3:31 left, Grace began trying to eat up clock on offense while holding a four-point lead — and the Grizzlies ran almost 40 seconds off before playing conservatively seemed to backfire.
With 2:52 left, Peery stole the ball and jump-started a fast break that pulled the Pirates within 40-38.
Grace — which threw the ball away on its next possession after spending another 30 seconds stalling — caught a break when Prairie fouled it with 1:58 left.
But the front end of the Grizzlies’ resulting one-and-one was bricked to set up Uhlenkott’s rebound and game-tying free throws.
“We panicked a little bit,” Grace coach Kyle Christensen said. “If you’ve been around sports a while, you understand that when that (momentum) shifts, no matter how many timeouts, it’s hard to pull that back. And tonight we didn’t.
“We let it slip away right through our fingertips.”
3s save the day for Pirates
At the halftime buzzer, Uhlenkott pulled Prairie within three with a 3. Then 30 seconds into the fourth, Shears hit one as well to inch the Pirates within 36-34.
But there’s no question whose 3 was the biggest (and most cathartic).
“Because their crowd started calling me ‘air-ball’ (after an earlier miss), I just knew I had to make it,” Peery said of her go-ahead 3. “I just knew I had to redeem myself.”
PRAIRIE (19-4)
Delanie Lockett 0 0-2 0, Kristin Wemhoff 1 0-0 2, Madison Shears 6 7-11 20, Ellea Uhlenkott 4 2-5 11, Josie Remacle 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 0 3-5 3, Molly Johnson 0 0- 0, India Peery 3 1-3 9, Ciara Chaffee 1 0-0 2, Sydnee Bruegeman 0 0-0 0, Hope Schwartz 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 13-26 47.
GRACE (19-4)
Nayvie Anderson 0 0-0 0, Kylie Hulse 0 0-0 0, Zoeigh Walker 4 2-2 11, Haillie Rigby 0 0-0 0, Kaycie Younger 1 0-0 2, Amber Mansfield 0 0-0 0, Sara Anderson 0 0-0 0, Makenna Straatman 0 0-0 0, Breanna Hill 5 1-3 12, Britton Lloyd 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Rigby 0 0-0 0, Madison Windley 4 2-2 11, Maniah Clegg 3 0-2 6, Makell Pitcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-9 42.
Prairie 7 12 12 16—47
Grace 9 13 14 6—42
3-point goals — Shears, Uhlenkott, Peery 2, Walker, Windley, Hill.
