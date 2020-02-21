NAMPA, Idaho — Lapwai forced Riverstone International into 38 turnovers and stormed past its foes from Boise 63-23 on Thursday in the first round of the Idaho state 1A Division I prep girls’ basketball tournament.
Lapwai is set to meet Whitepine League Division I adversary Genesee in the second round at 7 p.m. Pacific today at Nampa’s Columbia High School.
The Wildcats (23-1) were led by KC Lussoro and Grace Sobotta, who had 15 and 14 points, respectively. Lussoro nabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists, and Lauren Gould tallied five of Lapwai’s 22 steals.
“It was nice; we were able to get everyone some minutes at State,” said Lapwai interim coach Ada Marks, who noted that her team’s season-best in turnovers forced is somewhere in the low 40s.
The Otters (14-8) were held to 10-of-27 from the floor, and none of their players scored in double figures.
LAPWAI (23-1)
Grace Sobotta 5 3-6 14, KC Lussoro 6 1-4 15, Julia Gould 0 0-0 0, Omari Mitchell 2 2-4 6, Glory Sobotta 3 0-0 7, Sayquis Greene 1 3-4 5, Jaspen Ellenwood 0 0-2 0, Lauren Gould 2 2-4 6, Raylin Shippentower 1 2-3 5, Jordan Shawl 1 0-0 3, Alexis Herrara 1 0-0 2, Soa Moliga 0 0-0 0, Kahlees Young 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 13-27 63.
RIVERSTONE INTERNATIONAL-BOISE (14-8)
Kyla Clouthier 3 1-1 7, Gabby Marchant 0 0-0 0, Kaija Zoller 3 0-0 6, Paige Bergmann 1 0-0 2, Emory Gaddis 0 0-2 0, Zoe Peterson 0 0-0 0, Annie Liebich 2 2-6 6, Deborah Tadesse 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-9 23.
Lapwai 16 20 13 14—63
Riverstone 7 5 6 5—23
3-point goals — Gr. Sobotta, Gl. Sobotta, Lussoro 2, Shippentower, Shawl.
Rockland 59, Kendrick 44
NAMPA, Idaho — Kendrick prospered on the boards but languished elsewhere in losing to Rockland in the first round of the state 1A D-II tournament at Nampa High School.
The Tigers won the rebound column 44-30 but committed 24 turnovers and shot only 17-for-54.
Erin Morgan scored 14 points for Kendrick (19-4), Mya Brown added 13 points and four assists and Megan Brocke snagged nine rebounds.
Ember Farr, Kiersley Boyer and Madalyn Permann tallied 16, 15 and 14 points respectively for Rockland (21-3).
Kendrick will face Lighthouse Christian in a consolation semifinal at 5:15 p.m. Pacific today at the same site.
ROCKLAND (21-3)
Whitney Peterson 0 0-0 0, Hillary Hansen 0 0-2 0, Charlotte Wilson 2-9 2-6 6, Evie Waite 3 2-2 8, Kiersley Boyer 5 5-8 15, Libby Swan 0 0-0 0, Angie Le 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Permann 5 2-4 14, Ember Farr 7 2-2 16. Totals 22 13-24 59.
KENDRICK (19-4)
Rose Stewart 0 0-0 0, Mya Brown 3 4-4 13, Drew Stacy 2 0-2 4, Jaiden Anderson 1 0-0 3, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Mina Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 2 0-0 6, Erin Morgan 6 2-2 14, Abi Cook 1 0-0 2, Megan Brocke 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 6-8 44.
3-point goals — Permann 2, Brown 3, Anderson, L. Morgan 2, Brocke.
Salmon River 47, Lighthouse Christian 38
NAMPA, Idaho — Lotus Harper repeatedly drew fouls and finished with 19 points to lead Salmon River past Lighthouse Christian in the first round of the Idaho 1A Division II tournament at Nampa High School.
The Savages (17-4) face Rockland in the semifinals at 12:15 p.m. Pacific today at the same site.
Emily Diaz added 14 points and Sofie Branstetter distributed four assists as the Savages won despite no 3-point field goals. Harper nabbed eight rebounds while Diaz, Branstetter and Jordyn Pottenger contributed six each.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (17-4)
Emily Diaz 6 2-2 14, Lotus Harper 6 7-10 19, Sofie Branstetter 3 0-0 6, Jordyn Pottenger 3 2-4 8, Avery Jones 0 0-0 0, Alethea Chapman 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-16 47.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (19-4)
Jordan Wolverton 1 1-2 4, Taylor Smith 2 2-2 6, Ellie Boland 0 0-0 0, Jordan Morton 0 0-0 0, Lauren Gomez 3 0-0 7, Kynlee Thornton 3 1-2 7, Maycee Holloway 2 0-0 4, Aleia Blakeslee 5 0-2 10. Totals 16 3-6 38.
Salmon River 17 7 10 13—47
Lighthouse Christian 9 6 10 13—38
3-point goals — Wolverton, Gomez, Thonton.