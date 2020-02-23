NAMPA, Idaho — Its normally fluid 3-point stroke produced just three makes on 17 attempts. So the Lapwai girls’ basketball team found other ways to manufacture its offense and win the Idaho Class 1A Division I state title Saturday at the Idaho Center, defeating Prairie 46-40.
Glory Sobotta scored 17 points, Grace Sobotta added 14, and the Wildcats (25-1) opened the second half on a 6-1 run and the fourth quarter on a 9-0 spurt to help secure their first state title since 2017 and their 10th in school history. Lapwai’s lone loss this season came to Post Falls, which finished fifth at the 5A tournament.
“It was just their grit,” Lapwai interim coach Ada Marks said when asked how her team battled back from a seven-point halftime deficit. “I talked about it all season, and even in this big of a tournament, they never gave up. They never hung their heads and never (let adversity) change how they played the game.
“The 9-0 run was something that we needed.”
Jump-starting that run, Sayq’is Greene stole the ball around her team’s own 3-point line and passed it downcourt to Lauren Gould for a fast-break layin. Gould’s bucket a minute into the fourth made it 28-27 Lapwai. The Wildcats never trailed Prairie (19-5) the rest of the way.
“I just took my time,” Gould said, “since there was really no one in front of me at all.”
But there was someone behind Gould: Prairie post Ciara Chaffee.
Gould said she could “feel” Chaffee — but still succeeded on her layin to give Lapwai its first lead since early in the second quarter.
With 5:37 left in the fourth, Grace Sobotta hit a 3, then added a putback a minute later to make it 33-27 Wildcats.
“I knew our coach said to try to drive it more (because) none of our shots were really falling,” said Grace Sobotta, when asked about her 3. “But if our shot is open and we have it, we have to take it.
“And at that point, I had the ball and was wide open, so I knew I had to take it.”
Capping the unanswered run for Lapwai, Glory Sobotta gave her team a seven-point lead by hitting both free throws after drawing a foul while driving.
“I just knew that (my defender) was going to fall for the fake,” she said.
Prairie — which had rallied from seven down in a semifinal-round game against against Grace — pulled within three with 2:09 left on a 3-pointer by India Peery.
But Greene answered, this time with an old-fashioned three-point play with 1:38 left to make it 40-34 Lapwai. After that, Prairie never pulled within a shot.
Greene recalled starting her three-point play thinking about how she needed to take the ball to the rim stronger.
“And when they called a foul,” Greene said, “I was really excited.”
So was Marks.
“We were trying to get her to move (inside) a little bit more,” Marks said. “She was kind of staying outside on the perimeter a lot.
“She knew she had to step it up on offense, and she did just that.”
With 1:16 left, Glory Sobotta stole the ball in a halfcourt trap. She extended Lapwai’s lead to 41-36 with a free-throw split after Prairie fouled to stop the clock.
“That was something that we worked on, as far as who’s their ballhandler and who’s not their ballhandler,” Marks said. “They did a really good job of recognizing at that moment who it was and who they needed to trap.
“(The Pirates) were right at halfcourt, so they couldn’t go back, and it was great to get the deflection on that.”
Grace Sobotta shot Lapwai’s final six free throws and missed just one. Setting up Sobotta’s final free throws with 15 seconds left, the Wildcats ran a nifty inbounds play that saw one player pass to another who also was out of bounds on the opposite end of the baseline. That player then hit another Wildcat streaking downcourt. Marks credited assistant Josh Leighton for drawing that play up and her players for “executing it perfectly.”
Peery, who scored 10 for Prairie, fouled out on that play. The Pirates were led by Madison Shears’ 13.
“When they get ahead of you and their crowd gets into it, it’s hard to play catch-up,” said Prairie coach Lori Mader, whose team lost all four meetings with Lapwai this year. “They’ve just got so many weapons on the court and the bench — and all the time, they’re just coming at you full force.”
Foul shots haunt Pirates
Prairie went 6-for-12 at the free-throw line — and that wasn’t an aberration. Prairie went 13-for-26 against Grace and 11-for-21 against Raft River in the first round. Some of those missed free throws came on the front end of one-and-ones — including a brick during Lapwai’s 9-0 run.
“Statistically, (free throws) have been kind of our enemy all year,” Mader said. “We always say that defense wins games, offense sells tickets and free throws are where it’s really won, and we just really struggled.”
Southern Idaho streak snapped
Oakley and Shoshone had respectively beaten Prairie and Genesee in the 2018 and 2019 state finals. Before that, no schools outside the Whitepine League had reached the Division I final after the small school classification split into two in 2009.
Dream come true
Marks assumed Lapwai’s head coaching position on an interim basis when Eric Spencer abruptly resigned on the eve of the season.
“Coaching (Lapwai) volleyball the last 14 years, this is where I wanted to be,” Marks said. “I always wanted to give back to my school and this is the best way I know how.”
Former players share their experiences
Marks and assistant Iris Domebo — former Lapwai girls’ basketball standouts — offered the same warning to their players going into the game.
“Both me and Iris have played on this court, so we were just trying to … tell them there are dead spots,” Marks said.
Marks won a title as a player in 2002, and Domebo did the same in 2015-17. Lapwai’s other titles came in 1976, 1989, 1998, 2009, and 2011.
LAPWAI (25-1)
Grace Sobotta 4 5-6 14, Jaspen Ellenwood 0 0-0 0, Glory Sobotta 5 6-10 17, Alexis Herrera 0 0-0 0, Lauren Gould 2 3-4 7, Soa Moliga 0 0-0 0, Kahlees Young 0 0-0 0, KC Lussoro 0 0-0 0, Raylin Shippentower 1 0-0 3, Sayq’is Greene 1 1-1 3, Julia Gould 0 0-0 0, Omari Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Jordan Shawl 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 15-21 46.
PRAIRIE (19-5)
Delanie Lockett 0 0-0 0, Kristin Wemhoff 1 1-4 3, Madison Shears 4 5-6 13, Ellea Uhlenkott 0 2-2 2, Josie Remacle 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 2 0-1 4, Molly Johnson 0 0-0 0, India Peery 3 2-5 10, Hope Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Ciara Chaffee 2 4-6 8, Sydnee Bruegeman 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 14-24 40.
Lapwai 7 7 12 20—46
Prairie 4 17 6 13—40
3-point goals – Gr. Sobotta, Gl. Sobotta, Shippentower, Peery 2.
