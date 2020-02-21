KUNA, Idaho — At one point, Melba scored on itself after a defensive rebound — but that momentary lapse in concentration didn’t cost the Mustangs.
Mostly because they shot 63 percent from the outside on their way to a 56-43 win against the Grangeville girls’ basketball team Thursday at Kuna High School in the opening round of the Idaho Class 2A tournament.
The Bulldogs (18-5) now drop into the losers’ bracket and will fight to keep their season alive at 12:15 p.m. Pacific today against New Plymouth (18-7), which lost 49-30 earlier in the day to Soda Springs.
Grangeville was led by Camden Barger’s 12 points, but couldn’t get closer than seven after Barger made two free throws with 1:22 left. The Bulldogs had trailed by six midway through the third before Melba (20-3) went on an 11-3 run to finish the period (with Grangeville’s lone field goal during that span coming compliments of Melba).
“We had some great runs,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “We just had too many turnovers.”
Both teams did. The schools combined for 46, with Grangeville accounting for 24 of those.
Melba was led by Kate Clark (16 points), Jordan Dayley (13 points), Hallie Arnold (12 points) and Kortney Trappett (12 points). Young went 4-for-7 outside, Dayley shot 2-for-3 and Arnold hit her only 3-point attempt of the game. That proved the go-ahead bucket for the Mustangs, as they took a 19-18 lead with 2:09 left in the first half.
Seconds before halftime, Clark added a 3 to give Mustangs a 27-18 lead and send their large cheering section into a frenzy. The Mustangs were playing just 10 miles from home.
“It’s nice to see (us shoot that way because) we’ve been in a real slump lately,” Melba coach Dave Lenz said. “We kind of broke out of that tonight.”
Just 20 seconds into the third, Dayley hit a 3 to give the Mustangs a 12-point lead. But Grangeville went on an 8-3 run to pull within 32-26 with 4:30 left in the period.
The Bulldogs were led by Camden Barger’s five steals and five assists.
“They fought to the very end for me,” Grangeville’s coach said, “and you just can’t ask for girls who work harder.
“They’re just gritty girls.”
MELBA (20-3)
Kortney Trappett 2 7-9 12, Hallie Arnold 3 5-6 12, Kendall Clark 1 0-0 2, Kate Clark 4 4-5 16, Katelyn Young 0 1-2 1, Faith Svedin 0 0-0 0, Ember Svetich 0 0-0 0, Kylee Wilson 0 0-0 0, Alivia VanSchojack 0 0-0 0, Erika Hunter 0 0-0 0, Kinley Spence 0 0-0 0, Telissa Christensen 0 0-0 0, Jordan Dayley 4 3-4 13. Totals 14 20-26 56.
GRANGEVILLE (18-5)
Camden Barger 3 4-6 12, Hayden Hill 0 0-0 0, Talia Brown 0 1-2 1, Macy Smith 0 0-0 0, Meagan Bashaw 0 2-2 2, Zoe Lutz 4 0-0 8, Cameran Green 0 0-0 0, Iseyda LaCombe 0 0-0 0, Makayla Roberts 0 0-0 0, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 4 0-0 8, Colby Canaday 3 3-4 10, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-14 43.
Melba 9 18 18 11—56
Grangeville 10 8 12 13—43
3-point goals — Trappett, Arnold, Clark 4, Dayley 2, Barger 2, Canaday.
Edelman may be contacted at bedelman@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2277.