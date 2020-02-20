When the Lapwai girls’ basketball team trailed by two with four minutes left in the District II title game Feb. 11 at the Lewis-Clark State Activity Center, interim coach Ada Marks looked for cracks in her team’s armor — and didn’t find any.
Said Marks, “The girls, they stayed really composed.”
And got hot at the right time.
Lapwai hit four 3-pointers in the final four minutes to sew up the Whitepine League’s No. 1 seed and rally past the No. 2 team in the state with a 54-43 win against Prairie.
The Wildcats expected nothing less.
Ranked first in the media and coaches polls, Lapwai boasts a 21-1 record and will start its Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament trek at 5:15 p.m. Pacific today against Riverstone High School.
All of the 1A-DI games will take place at Columbia High School in Nampa except for the title game, which will be at 10:30 a.m. Pacific on Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.
The Wildcats have finished third at State the past two seasons — which some schools might celebrate, but not Lapwai.
“When they talk about last year, it was that they want to come back and make sure they don’t have the same feeling,” Marks said.
Lapwai got upset by conference rival Genesee, 61-46, in a state semifinal a year ago. The Wildcats had lost the year before in the same round by seven to Oakley, the eventual champion.
This year’s Lapwai team lists just two players who’ve played in a state title game: Seniors KC Lussoro and Julia Gould, who were freshmen in 2017 when Lapwai claimed its ninth championship in program history and third consecutive state title.
Lussoro leads the Wildcats at 13.4 points per game. Five additional Lapwai players — Grace Sobotta, Glory Sobotta, Lauren Gould, Sayquis Greene and Omari Mitchell — average eight or more points per game. The team is on a 13-game winning streak.
“I think that’s what really makes me proud of all of them,” Marks said of her team’s balance. “To get the open teammate the ball and not be selfish, they’ve really bought into that and (have been) playing team ball throughout the season.”
Helping facilitate that have been Grace Sobotta (2.2 assists per game), Greene (1.7 apg) and Glory Sobotta (1.6 apg).
“Even though she’s a sophomore, she really sees the floor very well and knows when she needs to drive,” Marks said of Grace Sobotta. “She’s really been good about getting to the hole.”
So has Glory Sobotta, whose constant driving against Prairie in the district final put the Wildcats in the bonus for much of the fourth quarter.
Helping spread the floor for those drives has been the Wildcats’ 3-point shooting, spearheaded by four players in particular: Both Sobottas, Lussoro and Greene.
“They are the four main ones,” Marks said, “but everybody on the team can shoot 3s.”
And from deep.
“It’s just something that, in general, Lapwai kids are kind of accustomed to,” Marks said, noting the community center in town has two 3-point lines. There’s the high school one, and the NBA arc.
“The NBA line, we usually refer to it as the Pi-Nee-Waus 3-point line,” Marks quipped. “To them, that’s the normal 3-point line.
“It’s nice, because for them to have that ability to shoot that far, it (gives us) more options on offense.”
Lapwai’s head coach to start the year, Eric Spencer, resigned on the eve of the season, at which point Marks took the reins. She lauded her players for staying focused throughout the abrupt coaching transition.
“That’s one of the biggest things, just trying to stay focused on the game rather than the outside stuff,” Marks said. “The girls did really well with the transition of everything that went on.”
Pirates a balanced threat
Madison Shears averages 17 points per game for Prairie — but it’s what she does after she scores that makes her so dangerous. After many of her baskets, Shears will linger in the backcourt and wait for opponents to make a lazy pass — which might result in a steal and even more points for Shears.
That’s something to watch for as the Pirates of Cottonwood open State against Raft River at 12:15 p.m. Pacific today.
“She’s just a good student of the game,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “Her dad kind of pounded it into her head to be a leader.”
Shears isn’t the only leader for Prairie (18-4).
Ciara Chaffee, a 6-foot post, is a constant double-double threat and frequently tires out opposing forwards with her ability to run the court. Her length in the lane also wreaks havoc on defense.
“She loves to run,” Mader said. “She does cross country and I believe wants to go to college for that. And that makes it hard — not to take anything from post players but they don’t run like her.”
Guard India Peery’s 3-point shot could be an X-factor for the Pirates, given her track record in the postseason. Peery scored 19 in the district title game with a trio of 3s and, in one state tournament game in 2018, went 4-for-4 from outside. Peery averages 13 points per game.
“If she can get in one of those shooting zones, it’s hard to defend her,” Mader said.
Peery leads Prairie in assists (five per game) while Shears leads the team in steals (five per game). Chaffee and Ellea Uhlenkott each add nine points per game and Delanie Lockett leads the team in rebounds at seven per game.
“You have someone different leading each of those departments and not necessarily the person you think,” Mader said. “I just think that makes us hard (to scout).”
Defending runner-up Bulldogs adjust well on the fly
With Genesee trailing by eight points at the half and Butte County star Kiya McAffee having already scored 17 in a play-in game Saturday, Bulldogs coach Greg Hardie made a decision. He wanted Regan Zenner to guard McAffee the rest of the game.
That adjustment proved fruitful as Zenner held McAffee to just four points the rest of the game and the Bulldogs rallied to punch their tickets to State.
Genesee, the state runners-up a year ago, opens its Idaho Class 1A Division I tournament at 7 p.m. Pacific today against Rimrock.
The Bulldogs (17-9) — who fell in the 2019 state title game to Shoshone — are led offensively by Bailey Leseman (12.8 ppg), Lucie Ranisate (8.4 ppg), Claira Osborne (8.3 ppg), and Emerson Parkins (7.3 ppg).
Leseman caught fire during last year’s state tournament and appears to be heating up again: She hit four 3s in her team’s most recent contest, with three of those coming in the third quarter, when the Bulldogs surged ahead.
Notching a comeback win to get to State could prove a boon, Hardie said, if his team gets into a hole this week, “since we know we have the ability and the toughness to come back.”
Would Hardie say he almost preferred taking the long route to State, given the way it prepared his team?
Hardie prefaced his answer by noting that — of course! — his team would have loved to have punched its ticket 10 days earlier, when it first had an opportunity to do so.
“But I felt like it was actually an advantage to us last year to keep playing (in four loser-out games to qualify for State), because I felt like we were able to build confidence winning those games.
“Even though it’s tiring — with the bus travel and all that — I felt like it helped us having four loser-out games (again this year). So while we’re tired, just from the constant play and travel, I don’t think their hearts are tired.”
