New football coach Jason Eck continues to build excitement for Idaho football on the Palouse — and beyond.
Boise-area Vandals are going to get their first chance to glimpse their team in the Treasure Valley since UI won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Colorado State at Albertsons Stadium in 2016.
Idaho will hold its annual spring game April 30 at Eagle High School, Eck announced Friday at a fundraising event in Boise.
The school confirmed the move in a news release.
“We are really excited to bring the team down to the Treasure Valley this year,” Eck said in the release. “It is a unique opportunity to get in front of our alumni base and fan base in this area.”
The move to the Treasure Valley was necessitated because improvements that will be made to the Kibbie Dome this spring would have kept the game from being played on the Vandals’ home field.
The Vandals could have played the game on the practice field without fans, but instead took the opportunity to travel to Idaho’s biggest alumni base for the first time in six years.
Current plans include a kids football clinic, a pep rally and more. The final schedule will be released at a later date.
Fun fact: Eagle became the first high school to install an artificial turf football field in the state when it was first installed in 2006. Its current Sprinturf was installed in 2017.
“We are very appreciative of Eagle High School for letting us use Thunder Stadium for our game,” Eck said, “and we cannot wait to see everyone down here on April 30.”
