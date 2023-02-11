San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by Philadelphia linebacker Christian Elliss during the Jan. 29 NFC championship game. Elliss, a former Idaho standout, will play in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Ariz.
Associated Press
Philadelphia linebacker Christian Elliss, right, poses with his brother, New Orleans linebacker Kaden Elliss, after a Jan. 1 game.
Step aside Kelce brothers, there’s another set of brothers at this year’s Super Bowl.
Former Idaho linebacker Christian Elliss is set to suit up with the Philadelphia Eagles when they face the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy at 3:30 p.m. Pacific on Sunday (Fox) in Glendale, Ariz. His brother, teammate and fellow Vandal Noah Elliss will be on the sideline.
“It’s pretty cool to have two sons in the Super Bowl,” said the brothers’ father, Luther Elliss, who was a Vandal assistant during their time at Idaho. “One is actually participating, one is on the sidelines but still they made it a lot further than I did as a player. I think that’s something that’s pretty special.”
Making it to the NFL has turned into a family tradition for the Elliss clan. Luther Elliss is a two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle who played 10 seasons for the Lions and Broncos.
Eldest brother Kaden Elliss is a starter for the Saints and was the first to make it to the pros.
But Christian Elliss, a 2021 undrafted free agent out of Moscow, will be the first to play on the biggest stage.
“I try not to let the moment outweigh where I’m at,” Christian Elliss told a reporter this week during the game’s media activities. “If you get your head caught up in the clouds, like ‘Oh, it’s the biggest game of my life,’ you don’t do your job, you don’t do your process. At the end of the day, it’s just another game, it’s another opportunity.”
Noah Elliss, a 2022 undrafted free agent as a defensive tackle, is on the injured reserve for the Eagles and is yet to make an appearance in the NFL.
A rarity
Several siblings have played in the NFL, but it’s much rarer to have two make it to the big game.
Tight end Travis Kelce of the Chiefs and offensive lineman Jason Kelce of the Eagles reportedly will be the first set of brothers to play in the same Super Bowl.
Other brothers, like Peyton and Eli Manning, have won the Super Bowl on separate teams in separate seasons.
“Me and the majority of my teammates … didn’t get a chance to play in the Super Bowl, yet alone the NFC championship game,” Luther Elliss said. “So very proud of them. Something very special.”
Christian’s breakout season
Christian Elliss is a regular on all four special teams units for the Eagles and has also made some appearances as a reserve linebacker late in games.
But the journey from the Football Championship Subdivision to State Farm Stadium this weekend wasn’t easy.
Christian went undrafted out of UI in 2021 and signed with the Eagles as a free agent. He didn’t make the final roster, but found a rare spot on the practice squad, where he’s spent most of his professional career thus far making his teammates better on the practice field. He played just one NFL game in 2021.
Then, Christian got a break when he was upgraded to the 53-man roster midway through the 2022 season. The second-year player has racked up seven tackles in eight games, including a career-high four Dec. 11 in a 48-22 win against the Giants.
Christian said he’s already learned a lot in his limited time in the NFL.
“Going to a small school, it was always about ‘working hard, working hard, working hard,’ and oftentimes you wouldn’t give your body or your mind a break,” he said. “So just coming to the NFL, being able to work with some of the best in the world, always going to be going 100 percent all the time, sometimes the best thing you can do is take a few days off from the game, take a few days off from grinding and let the game stay a game.”
Football family
Two of 12 children, Christian and Noah Elliss will have plenty of family cheering on their team in the big game.
Luther, Kaden and Jonah Elliss, a Moscow High School graduate who plays at Utah, will be in the stands. And the family members who won’t be at the game will be watching it with friends in Arizona not far from the stadium.
“I’ve been encouraging him to ‘Just be you,’ ” Luther Elliss said of his advice to Christian. “Continue to do what you’ve done to prepare up to this point in time as you’ve prepared every week. I know it’s a special game, but once that ball kicks off, whether he’s on return or kickoff, once he gets that first pop in, it’s just a game.”